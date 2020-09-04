If you’re still mourning the end of Camila Mendes’ relationship with Charles Melton, you can rest assured she’s doing just fine. Camila Mendes confirmed her relationship with Grayson Vaughan with a sweet Instagram tribute to her new man on Sept. 3. The cute pic shows the couple embracing in front of a jet, with the caption, “that long distance kind of love” and a white heart emoji. Eeeep! The “long-distance” Mendes refers to in her post probably indicates she’s back in Canada to continue filming Riverdale.

How long the two have been an item is unclear, but Us Weekly reports they were first photographed together back in February during Milan Fashion Week in Italy, then later in May running errands in Los Angeles. Although fans may be hearing about the relationship just now, Mendes’ famous friends have filled the comment section with congratulatory messages alluding they’ve been in-the-know for awhile. Lana Condor commented, “Vibesss,” Riverdale’s Madelaine Petsch commented, “I’m not crying!!!!! You are!!!!!,” Katherine Langford wrote, “Happy for you,” and Tommy Dorfman wrote, “FINALLY PUBLIC.” And while it’s probably pretty easy to keep your love low-key during quarantine, it seems these two are finally ready for the world to know they’re officially a thing.

A quick scroll through Vaughan’s Instagram makes it clear he’s a talented photographer. His most recent posts feature Mendes’ Riverdale co-star KJ Apa and artsy shots of street style and people in costumes. We love a talented, creative power couple!

Back in December 2019, E! News reported Mendes and Melton were calling it quits on their one-year relationship. “Cami and Charles have been separated for a few months now,” a source reportedly told E!. “They are taking a break from their relationship. Their relationship escalated very quickly and they are taking time now to focus on their work and themselves. They both have movie projects separately and it’s been a lot on both their plates. Nothing in particular happened, they just both felt busy and overwhelmed and it was a lot of pressure on them.”

So happy to see Mendes moving on and thriving!