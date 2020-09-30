The Monte-Carlo Gala for Planetary Health, held on Sept. 24 in Monaco, was probably not the flashiest red carpet event in history, but it is significant for one pretty cute reason: it's the first time Rebel Wilson and Jacob Busch walked a red carpet together. Their body language at the event speaks volumes — it's sweet but a little awkward. Wilson and Busch's relationship is new, so let's cut them a little slack; they'll probably find a groove posing together in front of the cameras in no time.

Per a source who reportedly spoke to People on Sept. 24, "they are officially boyfriend and girlfriend." And don't worry, Wilson fans — the actress has apparently fallen for a solid guy. "He's a gentleman, has very old school manners and treats her well," the source reportedly continued. "He is also very health conscious and they've been motivating each other with their health journeys."

Wilson seems to agree with the assessment, as she dubbed Busch her "Prince Charming" in a Sept. 28 Instagram post. “Meeting the Prince with a Prince Charming by my side - what a night to remember in Monaco," she wrote alongside a series of pictures from the evening, including one of her meeting Prince Albert II of Monaco.

Below, Traci Brown, body language expert and author of Persuasion Point: Body Language and Speech for Influence, analyzed three pictures of Wilson and Busch rocking the red carpet for the first time as a couple.

They're "glued" together, but he doesn't seem too happy. SC Pool - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images "They look tight, glued together down the middle, shoulders facing towards each other, so that's good," says Brown of the above shot. "He has one foot towards the camera and the other towards her, so his attention is split a little." As for how they're both feeling, it doesn't seem like either is totally loving the spotlight. "She's got that mask on so we can't see her true emotions but they seem to be revealed in the pics that follow," says Brown, before adding, "He's not too excited in this moment."

OK, to be fair, she's not really happy, either. SC Pool - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images He looks happy here, but she doesn't appear to be over the moon. "He's all smiles, and she's smiling, but not as happy as him," says Brown. "We can't see her teeth so she's looking like she's being polite, not genuinely happy." But, of course, there's no real telling on why she's unhappy. "Is it not happy with him or not happy to be there? We don't know," notes Brown.