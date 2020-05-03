Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan are finally making their relationship Instagram official after weeks of speculation. The couple, who briefly dated on Weber's season of The Bachelor, have been fueling rumors they'd rekindled their romance after they were spotted hanging out together in Chicago and making TikToks together. While Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan's relationship announcement Instagram is short and sweet, it finally confirms what we've all been thinking.

Weber and Flanagan's road to romance admittedly had a pretty rocky start. While the pair had apparently met each other before the show started, Weber ended up proposing to Hannah Ann Sluss before ending things with her and pursuing a relationship for the second time with runner-up Madison Prewett. Weber and the Chicago-based attorney began fueling romance rumors when they were spotted seemingly quarantining together. However, the pilot quickly confirmed that things were platonic in an interview on Nick Viall’s The Viall Files. He said:

Are we dating? No. Do I love spending time with her? Absolutely. We’re not dating. Could I see that in the future? Yeah, of course. I’d be extremely lucky and very happy if that happened. Of anyone, I’m the last person that needs to rush into any kind of relationship. I just had an engagement that didn’t work out. I just was trying to pursue things with another woman that didn’t work out. That’s why right now, I’m just taking it really, really slow.

It looks like the future is now, because Weber finally confirmed that Flanagan had "caught" him in an Instagram post shared on Saturday, May 2 that shows the couple riding in a helicopter.

"You caught me," he captioned the image. "Let the adventure begin."

While Flanagan didn't share a photo with her boyfriend, she did share a tongue-in-cheek reference to The Bachelor's fickle leading man by posting a throwback with Kygo, alongside a close-up shot of a lanyard that read, "Peter, don't be dumb, pick Kelley!" she wrote, "Throwback to when I met Kygo in August and got him to sign this lanyard to gift to Peter on the show!"

Weber commented, "I finally got it right" along with the heart eyes emoji, appearing to confirm that fans will be seeing a lot more loved-up posts and comments from the pair now that they're official.

It's no secret that Peter's mom, Barb, has some strong ~opinions~ about her son's love life, and she took to Instagram shortly after his announcement to post a collage tribute to their relationship with the caption "Serendipity." Considering Barb has labeled Kelley "The Most Beautiful, Elegant, Classy, Intelligent Stylish Girl in the world!!!" fans weren't too surprised that Mama Weber clearly approves of Peter's choice.

Only time will tell if Weber and Flanagan decide to give Bachelor Nation more details about how they rekindled their romance when quarantine is over, but it looks like fans can expect plenty more coupled-up TikToks in the meantime.