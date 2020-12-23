Tayshia Adams may have gone ring-shopping with Brendan Morais, but he's not the one who wound up getting down on one knee for the Bachelorette. Brendan eliminated himself from The Bachelorette when he realized he wasn't able to commit to an engagement with Tayshia. But, that wasn't an issue for Tayshia's final pick. In the end, Tayshia gave her final rose to Zac Clark, and Zac's proposal to Tayshia on The Bachelorette gave them both the happily ever after they've been waiting for.

Like any good season of The Bachelorette, this one was filled with lots of dramatic ups and downs. But one thing has been pretty constant throughout all of Tayshia's journey, and that's her strong connection with Zac. That bond became even stronger after their overnight date, during which they professed their love for each other.

Heading into the Dec. 22 finale, fans were pretty sure Tayshia would end up with Zac, but in true Bachelorette fashion, the show threw in some curveballs at the last minute. For exacmple, Zac got to meet Tayshia's family and everything went well. But after she had a private conversation with her dad about possibly making "the worst decision of her life," Tayshia became anxious about the possibility of getting married again.

Then, Zac and Tayshia took dance lessons together for their last date. During the beginning of the date, Zac said he could feel Tayshia's trepidation and they struggled to get their routine right. But, Zac helped calm Tayshia down and they managed to get back in sync. This led to a heartfelt conversation in which Zac assured Tayshia that a proposal means he's committing to her, no matter where life takes them.

ABC/Craig Sjodin

That seemed to seal the deal for Tayshia, who promptly went to Ben's room to send him home, saying her heart was with someone else.

"I can wholeheartedly say Zac is my person," Tayshia said to cameras. "I truly don't think I have the words to describe how I feel."

Going into her proposal, Tayshia was emotional about the possibility of getting engaged. In fact, she told Chris Harrison that being with Zac made her question if she had ever really been in love before being with him.

When he arrived to their final rose ceremony, Zac made it clear to Tayshia that he feels the same way about her. "I came here because I was supposed to meet you," he told her. "And I came here because I was supposed to fall in love with you. Nothing has ever felt so right my entire life. You helped me experience a love I didn't know existed."

Before getting down on one knee, Zac told Tayshia: "I can't picture another day, another moment without you in my life. And if you'll let me, I'm gonna choose you right now. I'm gonna choose you tomorrow morning. I'm gonna choose you next week, and next year. I'm gonna choose you forever."

Through ecstatic tears, Tayshia said yes to Zac's proposal, and the two of them were ecstatic to be together. In a little homage to Zac's makeshift New York hometown date from the previous week, the happy couple rode off into the sunset in a cardboard taxi, ready for the rest of their lives together.