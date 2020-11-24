Tayshia Adams' season of The Bachelorette is heating up as she gets to know her group of guys more and more. Zac Clark, in particular, is standing out as a potential frontrunner. So, here's everything you need to know, including Zac C.'s real job when he's not on The Bachelorette, his hometown, and his touching backstory.

Zac C. is a 36-year-old addiction specialist from Haddonfield, New Jersey. He's in recovery himself for substance use and has used his own experiences to help others as part of his career. In 2017, he founded Release Recovery with social worker Justin Gurland, which helps people post-rehab with long-term sobriety and reintegration into society.

A Reading Eagle article details Zac C.'s experience, including early addiction to alcohol as a kid, prescription drugs in college, and prescription drugs like morphine later on in life. A few months after getting married, he was arrested for possession of crack cocaine and driving while intoxicated. Zac C. then spent 4.5 months in a treatment center. Now he's sober, and in addition to spearheading Release Recovery, he also participates in marathons to promote awareness for addiction and mental health and to raise funds for the treatment center he went to.

According to his ABC bio, "Zac C. has never been in a better place, and now, he wants to continue building his amazing life." As part of that amazing life, the Philadelphia sports fan says he "dreams of sharing a Philly cheesesteak with his future wife while watching the Eagles win a Super Bowl." And he's not kidding about being an Eagles fan; he doesn't post on his Instagram a ton, but a few of his select posts show him at the Eagles' 2018 winning Super Bowl game with his family.

Zac C.'s family is clearly a big part of his life. His other Instagram posts include lots of pics celebrating birthdays and holidays with his extended family. If things work out with Tayshia, she might be the next subject of his Instagram posts.

Season 16 of The Bachelorette continues on Tuesday, Nov. 24, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.