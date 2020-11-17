Bachelor Nation was thrown into a tizzy on Nov. 15 when gossip 'Gram Deux Moi reposted a DM claiming Peter Weber and Kelly Flanagan are engaged. "Peter Flanagan and Kelley are engaged," the anonymous source claimed. "My friend was in Kelley's sorority and just received a save the date." I thought it was a little sus the anonymous source didn't get Pilot Pete's name right, so I wasn't all that surprised when Kelley Flanagan shut down the engagement rumors during a Nov. 16 interview with Entertainment Tonight. "We are loving continuing to get to know each other, having lots of great adventures, and growing together," Flanagan told ET. "We are very happy!"

Barb Weber expressed a similar sentiment during a July 2020 interview with Life & Style (and if anyone knows what's up, it's Mama Weber). "They're going to do this day by day," she explained, adding they're in "no rush" to walk down the aisle. "Now, basically, it's just enjoying each other's company and getting to know each other more." However, she did say she's "never seen [her] son like this before, ever" in a relationship. "He's just over the moon and he always tells me that she's the best thing that's ever happened to him," she said. Aww.

The two may not be tying the knot anytime soon, but they're reportedly ready for another relationship milestone. In September 2020, a source for Us Weekly reportedly claimed Weber and Flanagan are moving to New York City together in January 2021 for Weber's job. The couple previously spoke about wanting to move to the Big Apple during a June 2020 episode of The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons Ever! "We are just really excited for the future," Weber said at the time. "When this [pandemic] finally ends, we both have dreams. We'd love to live in New York City for a little bit and get that experience, so hopefully, fingers crossed, that's in our future."

They spoke about their NYC dreams again during a July 2020 interview with Entertainment Tonight, but Flanagan assured fans a proposal was still far down the road. "We're not on a reality show anymore; we can take our time," Flanagan said. "We don't need to rush anything. We want to make sure each other is in the right headspace, and there's nothing wrong with that. We're happy and we're living life."

If anything changes, I'm sure Barb will be the first to let fans know.