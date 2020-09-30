Get excited, Bach fans, because Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan are reportedly moving in together and taking their relationship to the next level. On Sept. 29, a source for Us Weekly reportedly claimed the two are "very in love, serious and committed to one another," which is why they've reportedly decided to take this next step. "Kelley and Peter are planning to move to New York in January for Peter's job," the Us Weekly source reportedly claimed. According to the source, Weber and Flanagan reportedly "plan on staying in New York for a year" before returning to Chicago, which is where Flanagan is originally from. (Elite Daily reached out to a rep for Weber about the claims but didn't hear back in time for publication.)

During a June 2020 episode of The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons, Weber and Flanagan spoke about the possibility of moving to the Big Apple. "We are just really excited for the future," Weber said. "When this [pandemic] finally ends, we both have dreams. We'd love to live in New York City for a little bit and get that experience, so hopefully, fingers crossed, that's in our future." It seems that dream could be coming true!

On Sept. 24, Flanagan reportedly confirmed the upcoming move in her Instagram Stories, according to the official Bachelor Nation website. She reportedly shared a video of the show The Home Edit and said she was "trying to figure out how to decorate [their] New York apartment" while watching it. She also reportedly asked her followers and fans to "please DM [her] some ideas of furniture stories or design inspiration" and even reportedly shared a pic of their new space with staging furniture.

As the couple told Entertainment Tonight in July, they're excited to "move to New York and to see what adventures await," but they're not in any rush to tie the knot. "We're not on a reality show anymore; we can take our time," Flanagan said. "We don't need to rush anything. We want to make sure each other is in the right headspace, and there's nothing wrong with that. We're happy and we're living life."

And I'm happy for them! Keep the pics of the new place coming, Kelley.

Editor’s Note: A previous version of this story included Us Weekly's claim that Weber and Flanagan were buying a house in Chicago as an investment property, but on Sept. 30, Flanagan told Elite Daily via email, "We are not buying a place in Chicago as an investment and not sure where Us Weekly got that info."