Introducing the celeb couple I never knew I needed in my life: Tiffany Haddish and Common, everybody! During a July 30 appearance on the Wild Ride With Steve-O podcast, listeners learned Tiffany Haddish is dating Common. "I am in a relationship," the comedian revealed. Apparently, the couple met on the set of 2019's The Kitchen, in which Haddish plays the widow of a mobster and Common plays an FBI agent. "He was, I guess, kind of like my love interest," she added. "I made out with him in the movie and we became friends, but it wasn't anything sexual."

Later, in April 2020, Bumble invited Haddish to participate in a virtual dating campaign for Bumble Video Chat, and she asked Common out on a virtual date. "At this point, our friendship was getting a little more than friendship, but not quite," she explained to Steve-O during her podcast appearance. During the course of their 90-minute date, the soon-to-be-couple talked about Common's activism and Haddish's dreams of adopting, and sparks flew. They continued to connect through video calls (#relatable), and soon enough, Haddish and Common decided to take their relationship to the next level by quarantining together during the coronavirus pandemic.

Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

Relationship rumors picked up speed after Haddish and Common seemingly confirmed their quarantine romance during an Instagram Live chat with friends Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union — or, at least, they confirmed the fact they were physically together. A few weeks later, the two made another joint appearance during Questlove's IG Live celebration for Janet Jackson's birthday, during which they playfully bickered over who was better at Spades. When one user in the chat told Haddish and Common to "get a room," Common cheekily replied, "We got one." In June, they were spotted together once again at a Black Lives Matter protest.

While chatting with Steve-O on July 30, Haddish confessed she's already fallen hard for the rapper. "This is hands-down the best relationship I've ever been in. Knock on wood!" she said. "I've lost 20 pounds since I've been in this relationship. I feel more confident in me, and it's not him that's doing it. I'm just way happier, and it's like knowing I got somebody that cares about me, that really has my back. It seems like he does anyways. And I love it. I love him." And I love to see it! Congrats to the happy new couple.