Addison Rae Easterling and Bryce Hall's relationship status changes faster than the TikTok trend of the week. The couple has let their fans in on the highs and lows of their romance, and don't seem to be bothered by their on-off status. While Addison Rae and Bryce Hall's quotes about their relationship status are seriously all over the place, there's one thing they all have in common: both TikTokers aren't shy to share updates, good and bad, with their fans.

Easterling and Hall kickstarted 2020 in a big way both personally and professionally. As their respective TikTok careers were taking off, speculation that they were more than friends started to swirl after they shared a New Year's kiss on Jan. 1. The rest of January was filled with the two posting flirty comments on each other's social media pages, and almost kissing in a TikTok on Jan. 18. But despite looking very much like a lovey-dovey couple, Hall shot those rumors down on Jan. 30.

Then, over the course of the next few months, fans would be utterly confused as Easterling and Hall continued to toy with their emotions by sending mixed messages about their relationship status consistently. Easterling and Hall weren't afraid to talk about their relationship, but their words would often get twisted, or leave shippers feeling even more confused.

Jan. 30, 2020:

After weeks of teasing their relationship on social media, Hall set the record straight on where he and Easterling stood at the time — kind of. While he didn't deny that they were, at one point, an item, Hall shared that they planned to stay just friends moving forward.

"addison and i are NOT dating!!!" he tweeted. "She’s doing her own thing and im doing mine. we’re still friends and plan to remain that way!! i still love her and we’re still gonna hang n stuff but, we’re just not gonna be kissy kissy anymore.. btw, neither of us are punching the air."

Feb. 1, 2020:

Days after confirming he and Easterling were not dating, Hall opened up during an interview with Hollywire about their first date, revealing it was at sushi hot spot Katsuya. But what was more telling was what Hall said about their *current* status. "Me and Addison are talking," he said. "Big shocker ... It's going very well." Uh, watch Hall spill the tea at the 2:30 mark in the video below.

Feb. 21, 2020:

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Easterling subtly confirmed that, at one point, her and Hall were dating, but things had changed since then.

"We were talking and kind of like, on and off, just trying to figure things out," she explained. "I'm also, like, very new to [TikTok] and he's been in this industry for a really long time. Things happen and then we just decided we're better off as friends for now because we both have totally different lifestyles right now. Not necessarily just apart from social media, just kind of like, we're both looking to branch off into different things."

July 1, 2020:

Four months into the coronavirus pandemic, as many people self-isolated at home and opted to practice social distancing, Hall revealed that taking a step back from the spotlight was a good thing for his ever-changing relationship with Easterling.

"We're still, like, really good friends," he told Entertainment Tonight. "We never separated for real bad reasons, you know? We were just busy doing our own things."

Hinting that they may have rekindled their romance, Hall added: "Now with quarantine, not so busy. I'm not saying anything, but we're friends. We're really good friends."

July 9, 2020:

Hall really confused fans when he said Easterling was like a sibling to him. "Hey, this is like my sister," Hall told The Hollywood Fix when asked about their relationship outside of a West Hollywood steakhouse where he'd just dined with her.

Sept. 3, 2020:

Easterling had a very mature response when asked about her relationship with Hall during an Entertainment Tonight interview, saying, "There was a lot of times when we were on, we were off, it was kind of a confusing situation. Right now, we're kind of both just deciding that there are a lot of things going on in both of our lives that we really need to focus on ... Who knows what will happen in the future. I'm kind of just living life day by day. We're still young, so I'm not really too worried about anything."

Nov. 5, 2020:

By November, Hall seemed to realize fans were catching on to his on-and-off status with Easterling. Fans even started to speculate they were just doing it for attention. During an interview on the Hollywood Raw Podcast with Dax Holt and Adam Glyn, Hall shut down rumors that his relationship with Easterling was fake.

"I can see where they think that though," he said. "You see a couple of boy and a girl randomly posting back together after months and getting 80 million views on TikTok. It looks like Justin and Selena."

By now, one thing is clear: Hall and Easterling's relationship is very confusing, and it'll likely stay that way.