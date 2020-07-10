The Bryce Hall and Addison Rae Easterling relationship saga continues. Just when stans think they finally have *all* the answers as to where the two TikTok stars stand romantically, Hall and Easterling go and throw fans a curveball. This Bryce Hall and Addison Rae Easterling relationship update makes things even more confusing.

For months, Hall and Easterling have been at the center of dating rumors, which they've fueled by getting extra flirty on social media. While they've both hinted they did date in the past, but have since broken up and are on friendly terms now, things got more complicated in June 2019 when Hall teased they were giving their relationship another shot.

"We're still, like, really good friends ... we never separated for real bad reasons, you know? We were just busy doing our own things," Hall told Entertainment Tonight, referencing their previous split. "Now with quarantine, not so busy. I'm not saying anything, but we're friends. We're really good friends."

Just when everyone seemed to know where Easterling and Hall stood, aka, hanging out and seeing where things go, the pair shot down dating speculation with a rather strange comment.

The Hollywood Fix caught up with Easterling and Hall on Thursday, July 9, as they were leaving a restaurant in West Hollywood. When asked if they were "officially dating," Hall replied: "Whoa, whoa. Hey, this is like my sister."

Uh, their past few months of flirting and kissing have not scream *sibling love* to me and the millions of TikTok fans, but OK.

Easterling, for her part, laughed off the question and giggled at the fact they were called a "cute couple." You can see both Hall and Easterling's full reactions to the question below.

Easterling did, however, caption a photo from inside the restaurant "family dinner," so perhaps she and Hall have decided to remain "just friends."

Courtesy of Addison Rae Easterling on Instagram

I wouldn't count on it, though. Something tells me Hall's "sister" comment is one big inside joke. If their past flirty interactions on social media are any indication of what's to come, chances are fans will see more back-and-forth between Easterling and Hall in the coming days.