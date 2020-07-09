Celebrity relationships and friendships are a rare breed. These famous faces have their lives played out in front of the masses, whether it’s the good, the bad, or the straight-up shady. In Elite Daily’s It’s Complicated series, we’re highlighting the biggest celebrity "feuds" that took over Hollywood and dominated our Sunday brunches for weeks on end. We’ll take a deep dive into the lives and social media feeds of our favorite stars and dissect what happened in front of the camera, what went down behind the scenes, and everything you might have missed in between.

TikTok is like one giant reality TV show that never seems to end. There's constant drama, unbelievably cute bonds between pals, and no shortage of flirting to get fans speculating about romance. Addison Rae Easterling and Bryce Hall are two of the most popular TikTokers around in 2020, so fans hang onto every social media interaction the two have with each other, holding out hope that, at some point, they'll officially become a couple. The fact that Addison Rae and Bryce Hall's Twitter and Instagram exchanges are awfully flirty doesn't help quell the speculation.

Lucky for fans, many of the clues Easterling and Hall could be more than friends come straight from Hall, who regularly flirts with Easterling right in front of all his followers. While neither of them has ever confirmed an official relationship (actually, they regularly shut down rumors they're dating), Hall and Easterling are pretty outspoken about their bond. They actually embrace the flirty, will-they-won't-they nature of their relationship on social media. Check out their best social media exchanges.

December 2019: A Simple Hello

Hall and Easterling had a very brief and subtle flirty exchange that got their fans talking before they really started hanging out the next month.

December 22: A Big Tease

Easterling teased she was "taken" in a tweet, just to later reveal she meant she's taken "as a joke." Hall got a laugh out of it and replied, "This was funny."

December 26: Hall Says "I Love You..." Kind Of

In a now-deleted Twitter exchange, Easterling tweeted, "i love youtube." Hall saw the tweet and had the flirtiest response, writing, "I love youtube... even tho we don't post." The play on words was not missed on fans or Easterling, who responded with a selfie hiding her face like she was blushing.

January 17: Sweet Selfies

As things seemed to be heating up between Easterling and Hall on TikTok and in YouTube videos, Hall shared two adorable pictures of the pair. "She’s cool sometimes," Hall captioned the pics.

January 18: Making His Feelings Known

Hall was clearly in his feelings a day after his hang sesh with Easterling. He gushed over Easterling on Twitter, writing, "Im gonna say it and idc... i like addison a lot."

January 21: Taking Things Off Twitter

By late January, fans had gotten used to Easterling and Hall chatting publicly on Twitter, but Hall revealed they were also having private conversations. "Addison turned on read receipts over text just to leave me on read smh," Hall tweeted.

January 25: A Great Support System

After a night out at a Spotify party, Easterling shared a handful of photos from the night on IG. Speculation they were dating was at an all-time high, and Hall's supportive comment added fuel to the fire. "Look at u!" he commented.

January 30: Setting The Record Straight

In a single tweet, Hall all but confirmed he and Easterling had been romantically involved while also dashing fans' hopes of them taking things further.

"Addison and i are NOT dating!!!" Hall wrote. "She’s doing her own thing and im doing mine. we’re still friends and plan to remain that way!! i still love her and we’re still gonna hang n stuff but, we’re just not gonna be kissy kissy anymore.. btw, neither of us are punching the air."

Later that day, Easterling put in her two cents, confirming Hall's statement.

June 10: Things Are Still A Little Flirty

Hall and Easterling's "just friends" status didn't stop them from getting flirty on the 'Gram.

When Hall posted a series of IG pics captioned, "I'm not a friggin model but these pics go hard," Easterling hopped into the comments section with some trademark banter. "What r u thinking about so intensely," she wrote, to which Hall wrote back, "food."

June 16: Hall Loves Easterling's Beach Vibes

Easterling posed on the beach, captioning her pics: "Fool 4 u." Hall chimed in writing "silly" in the comments section.

June: The Joke's On Easterling

While some people may like to avoid all reminders of their ex, Easterling wasn't bothered to see her Jeep plastered with photos of herself and Hall. Her Hype House-mate Thomas Petrou was the one behind the stunt, and Easterling seemingly found it hilarious. She even posed with her pals after the prank was all finished. Hall shared a photo of the trio looking chummy after the prank on IG.

Easterling commented on the pic: "Not too mad about it," and later posted her own photo captioned "good one thomas."

June 27, 2020: Still Her Biggest Fan

Easterling posed with her pup in two cute IG pics, which Hall couldn't help but gush, "awh."

July 7, 2020: Easterling Deletes Tweets

July 6 will go down as the TikTokalypse, because it was the day when Easterling's fellow Hype House member Chase Hudson admitted to kissing Nessa Barrett while he was still romantically involved with Charli D'amelio, before accusing his fellow TikTok stars of cheating on their significant others. Hall, who's made it clear in the past he's no fan of Lil Huddy, called him out in a tweet the next day.

While Easterling did not comment directly on the drama between her housemate and her "ex," she did end up deleting many of the flirty exchanges with Hall screenshotted in this post. Take from that what you will.