Josh Richards & Bryce Hall's "Still Softish" Lyrics About Lil Huddy Are Brutal
The TikTok world is like an ongoing reality TV show. While some TikTokers appear to be BFFs and happy couples on social media, drama is usually not far behind. That's currently the case for Charli D'Amelio, Chase Hudson, Josh Richards, and Bryce Hall. D'Amelio and Hudson are members of the Hype House and total lovebirds, while Hudson and Richards are part of the Sway House collective. Josh Richards and Bryce Hall's "Still Softish" lyrics about Lil Huddy and Charli D'Amelio are brutal, and signal some serious beef is brewing between the houses.
Richards and Hall's diss track hinted at trouble in paradise for D'Amelio and Hudson's fledgling relationship. They've only been dating for a few months. In February, Hudson opened up about his relationship with D'Amelio, telling Entertainment Tonight they are "not officially" a couple but are "exclusive."
"I'm taking it as slow as humanly possible before I pop the question [of asking her to be my girlfriend]," he explained. "But we are very exclusive and very into each other."
While Hudson said he and D'Amelio were "not talking to anyone else," the lyrics to "Still Softish" tell a different story. In it, the Sway House members claim Hudson slid into Richards' girlfriend, TikToker Nessa Barrett's, DMs. Lil Huddy and D'Amelio did not respond to Elite Daily's previous request for comment on the lyrics.
"Yo Bryce, this mother f*ckin manz tried to DM my girl... Tried to f*ck her," Richards says incredulously during the intro.
Later, Hall raps: "We ain't doing this for the bands / We doing this just to tell all your fans / You still be f*cking with girls / Telling people Charli's your world?"
After the song was released, Richards claimed that he and Hudson have agreed to move on from the situation.
"Nick Austin FT me and told me chase tried to reach out, told the bud we could talk," he tweeted. "He apologized and the diss track was a suppose to be my last voicing on the situation anyways. We arent boys like before but we thought the most mature thing to do was put the history behind us."
But whether they moved on our not, these brutal lyrics live on.
Intro: Josh Richards
Yo Bryce this mother f*ckin manz tried to DM my girl
Tried to f*ck her
Lil f*cking hoodie or some sh*t
F*cking wasted man
He just wanted this smoke, I guess
Verse 1: Josh Richards
Wakanda King
Tryna f*ck with me
Tryna f*ck my girl
Like I couldn't see
Verse 2: Bryce Hall
Broke b*tch
Broken *ss nose b*tch
Small d*ck
Still kinda softish
Toxic
Act like you poppin
No b*tch
Built like a chopstick
Pre-Chorus: Josh Richards, Bryce Hall
Talk about money you got
You know you ain't got a lot
You know you had one shot
Charli's the tik to your tok
Tick-tock tick-tock tick-tock
Time's running out
18 til you get clocked
Lights out lights out
No tour
Knock your *ss out til the fans want more
Chorus: Josh Richards, Bryce Hall
Ay little b*tch look at where you're at now
Little soft d*ck ain't no match for my crown
Still softish
You softish
And if I'm being honest
You're just a f*cking novice
Verse 3: Bryce Hall
We ain't doing this for the bands
We doing this just to tell all your fans
You still be f*cking with girls
Telling people Charli's your world?
No trust me he's a rose
But this one time he broke his nose
He lost his temper
Didn't whimper
Just saying he's a b*tch *ss
Verse 4: Josh Richards
No ladies, hell of a guy
He's, kind of, one of a kind
Just, let them take some time
To find out all of his lies
Sitting there with my girl on the phone
Telling me she can't get alone
This dude really think he cold
Tryna f*ck while his girl at home