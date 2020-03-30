I hate to be the bearer of bad news, but fans think Charli D'Amelio and Lil Huddy broke up. (Elite Daily reached out to both Charli and Lil Huddy for comment but did not hear back inn time for publication). While fans are unclear about their relationship status, the consensus on Twitter seems to be that there's a rumor going around that Lil Huddy cheated on Charli.

The rumors likely started after fellow TikTokers Josh Richard and Bryce Hall posted a diss track aimed at Lil Huddy to YouTube on March 20. The track in question is called "Still Softish" and it's filled with some pretty scandalous accusations against Charli's maybe ex boyfriend.

Here's some backstory: Josh dates TikToker Nessa Barrett. Nessa reportedly told her boyfriend that she was getting some NSFW DMs from none other than Lil Huddy. Her boyfriend was not pleased and decided to call Lil Huddy out via this diss track, which features lyrics like "Tryna f*ck my girl/Like I couldn't see" and "this is to tell all of your fans you still be f*cking with girls/Telling people Charli's your world."

The whole video is a lot and I'd recommend you watch it for yourself here if you are at all invested:

Lil Huddy seems totally unbothered by the diss track, as you can see by this tweet:

