Chase Hudson and Charli D'Amelio are done being nice on social media. The stars are getting real about what really went down during their high-profile TikTok relationship after Hudson aired the dirty laundry of his fellow TikTok stars out on Twitter for all their fans to see. And many are taking the time to respond. One of the stars calling him out is D'Amelio herself. So, what happened between Charli D'Amelio and Chase Hudson? There's a lot to dissect.

D'Amelio and Hudson dated from December 2019 to April 2020, though they largely remained quiet about their relationship. The pair broke up in the wake of much speculation that Hudson had cheated on D'Amelio because Sway House members Josh Richards and Bryce Hall dropped a diss track called "Still Softish" accusing Hudson of DM-ing other girls while he was seeing Charli, including, they claim, Richards' girlfriend Nessa Barrett. (Hudson did not respond to Elite Daily's previous request for comment on the accusations.)

Despite the rumored drama, in the aftermath of their breakup, Hudson and D'Amelio kept things friendly, insisting the breakup was no one's fault. But it seems they may not have been telling fans the whole story, because they're now getting real about some of the drama that went down behind the scenes.

In a now-deleted July 6 tweet, Hudson said that, "All of this drama going on is because I kissed Nessa when we were both single."

Twitter

In another now-deleted tweet, Hudson pointed fingers at other members of the TikTok community, insisting he's not the only one who should come under fire for his choices. “Since all my drama has to be put on the internet for the world to judge me, let’s lay out everyone else’s," he said.

Hudson then delved into a message which called out TikTokers like Anthony Reeves, Cynthia Parker, Jaden Hossler, Griffin Johnson, Josh Richards, and Kio Cyr. After claiming they have all cheated on their significant others in his presence, he expressed his remorse for his actions against Charli.

“The only person who has a right to be upset with me is Charli and I’m sorry I hurt her. We broke up and I messed up by kissing Nessa," he wrote. He went on to say, “I’m not going to let these hypocrites try and ruin my life without their lives being out on the internet too.”

You can see Hudson's full rant, courtesy of Comments By Celebs, below.

Hudson's tweet didn't help smooth things over with his ex. She shot back at his tweet about kissing Barrett while they weren't together with her side of the story. "Then you shouldn’t have come to my house after without telling me..." she tweeted.

D'Amelio also wasn;t impressed with Hudson throwing his fellow TikTokers under the bus to distract from his actions. "stop deflecting you’re actions onto others because you can’t take responsibility chase," she wrote. "Want me to talk about how you treated me throughout our relationship or do you just want to continue to play the victim?"

She wasn't the only star to hit back at Hudson. Reeves accused Hudson of lying about him. "Never got with Cynthia bud," he tweeted.

Sway House member Bryce Hall called Hudson an "idiot."

Isaak Presley unearthed even more drama that Hudson stirred up. "When you texted my ex to come hot tubbing while talking to your girl... two wrongs don't make a right," he tweeted. Presley's ex, Kenzie Ziegler, may have been the ex in question, because she responded, "Welp."

There's a lot of layers to the situation and things are only getting more heated as more stars get involved. But TikTok fans have managed to sum the mess up in one word, calling it the "TikTokalypse."