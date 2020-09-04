Fans have been waiting and wishing for some clarity on Bryce Hall and Addison Rae Easterling's relationship for months. While it might not be the news shippers were hoping for, Addison Rae Easterling's response to Bryce Hall dating rumors clears things up once and for all. TikTok fans, brace yourself: You finally have the answers you've been searching for.

Hall and Easterling first sparked romance speculation in January 2020 after they posted a lot of coupley content. From kissing during YouTube videos, to leaving super flirty comments on each other's social media posts, fans were hyped up for the potential of their friendship turning into a relationship. Later that month, they set the record straight telling fans they were just friends.

Their comments may have gotten people off their backs for a while, but come April, romance rumors once again popped up thanks to Hall, who revealed he wanted to "get back with Addison." Fast forward to Sept. 3, and Easterling finally spoke out about where they stand in no uncertain terms.

"There was a lot of times when we were on, we were off, it was kind of a confusing situation," Easterling said during an ET Live at Home interview. "Right now, we're kind of both just deciding that there are a lot of things going on in both of our lives that we really need to focus on."

Easterling went on to share that they are both still "wishing the best" for each other and are "still friends." Easterling isn't ready to completely turn her back on the possibility of getting back together someday.

"Who knows what will happen in the future," she said. "I'm kind of just living life day by day. We're still young, so I'm not really too worried about anything."

Easterling said she knows there's a bigger plan for her life, and only time will tell if that includes Hall or not.

At least for now, fans know where the two stand, but that doesn't mean they won't be rooting for a reunion somewhere down the line.