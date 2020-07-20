Someone please crack open a window ASAP because Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox’s PDA in Puerto Rico is scorching hot. Per Cosmopolitan, the two were in Puerto Rico resuming the filming of Midnight In The Switchgrass, the movie they both star on. Megan, MGK, and the rest of the cast were so excited to be back filming together that they took a cute little cast group picture.

The picture in question features Megan and MGK alongside fellow actors Emile Hirsch, Lukas Haas, Madison Bigos, Lala Kent. Director Randall Emmett was also in the cute picture and he was apparently a fan of how it turned out because he decided to bless the world by posting it on Instagram on July 18 alongside this sappy caption about their gang finally being back together:

After four months apart! Grateful to be back in #puertorico🇵🇷 filming with this amazing cast! Adapting to this new world! All quarantined together! @meganfox@machinegunkelly@emilehirsch@lukashaas@madisonbigos

The caption is sweet and all but the real excitement comes in the picture, which features MGK and Megan looking extremely couple-like. MGK is standing by Megan with both of his arms wrapped around her and his head resting atop hers. For her part, Megan is holding onto his hands and looking nothing short of ecstatic. (Elite Daily reached out to reps for both Megan and MGK for comment, but did not hear back in time for publication).

They look pretty adorable, right?

A day before that photo was posted on Instagram, The Sun published a series of paparazzi shots of Megan and MGK packing on even more PDA at LAX Airport, where they were presumably about to board a plane to Puerto Rico. The pictures, which feature them reportedly giving each other snuggly hugs and sweet kisses, are all intensely adorable.

So, yeah. I think it's safe to say these two are pretty into each other.

ICYMI: Rumors have been swirling around about a potential relationship between Megan and MGK since they first met on the set of Midnight In The Switchgrass in March.

By May, the rumors had intensified. "Megan has been working on a movie with Machine Gun Kelly and gotten close to him. They are hooking up and have been for a little while," a source close to Megan reportedly told E! News in May. "She is separated from Brian Austin Green, and they are taking time apart as a couple. She has something going on with Machine Gun Kelly that she is excited about."

Luckily Brian is cool with his ex wife's new romance. “I’ve never met him, but Megan and I have talked about him,” he shared on a May 18 episode of his podcast …With Brian Austin Green. “They’re friends at this point, and from what she’s expressed, he’s a really nice, genuine guy, and I trust her judgment.”

Sounds like good news all around. Happy for them!