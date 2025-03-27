Megan Fox Gives Birth To Her Baby With MGK Amid Breakup

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have officially welcomed their baby — even if they themselves may not be romantically involved anymore. While both parents already have kids from previous relationships, this is their first child together. Here are all the details on the newborn, and where the child’s parents currently stand.

MGK announced the baby girl’s arrival on Instagram, revealing that she was born on March 27. “she’s finally here! our little celestial seed,” he captioned a reel showing him holding the infant’s hand. He added three emojis seemingly signifying her birth chart: Aries sun, Pisces moon, Gemini rising. On his IG Story, he shared that he composed 432 Hz music to play during her birth — a frequency associated with calm and relaxation.

Fox first revealed her pregnancy in November 2024, writing, “Nothing is ever really lost. Welcome back.” The caption is a reference to the idea of “rainbow babies,” or children who are born after a mother experiences pregnancy loss. Fox recently opened up about the pain of experiencing a miscarriage with MGK in 2022.

However, less than a month after the pregnancy announcement, reports began to surface that Fox and MGK had called off their engagement and ended their relationship. While the two have avoided commenting on their situation, MGK has made vague remarks indicating he’s still on good terms with Fox and plans to be an active co-parent in his child’s life.

The new bundle of joy joins a large extended family. Fox has three other children with her ex Brian Austin Green, and MGK has a teenage daughter, Casie.