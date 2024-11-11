Megan Fox Is Expecting A Baby With MGK

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are expecting, Fox announced on Instagram on Nov. 11. The actor shared photos of her maternity photoshoot and positive pregnancy test. “nothing is ever really lost. welcome back 👼🏼❤️,” she captioned the post, tagging MGK.

Fox believes in reincarnation, which may explain her Instagram caption. The couple had previously experienced a miscarriage, which Fox wrote about in her poetry book, Pretty Boys Are Poisonous.

In a November 2023 interview with Vogue, she recommended the book Journey of Souls by Michael Newton. “This book changed my life,” she said at the time. “The philosophy of reincarnation always resonated with me even as a young child, but this book gave me a framework to really understand it in a practical way.”

Fox continued, “The author was a regression therapist who accidentally started regressing people into their lives in between lives. It describes in detail where the soul journeys after death and before its next reincarnation. It’s fascinating and also comforting.”

After releasing her book of poetry, which describes her miscarriage, Fox discussed her loss during a November 2023 interview with Good Morning America. At the time, she said, “I’ve never been through anything like that in my life. I have three kids, so it was very difficult for both of us and it sent us on a very wild journey together and separately... trying to navigate, ‘What does this mean?’ and ‘Why did this happen?’”

MGK has also written about the miscarriage. In February, he released “Don’t Let Me Go,” which references the miscarriage. “How can I live with the fact / That my hand wasn’t on her stomach when we lost the baby,” the lyrics read.

Fox and MGK started seeing each other in 2020 after meeting on set for their film Midnight in the Switchgrass. “I looked into his eyes [and] I felt the most pristine, most gentle, most pure spirit,” she told Nylon in 2020. “My heart shattered immediately and I just knew that I was f*cked.”

Their relationship has had its fair share of ups and downs, and in March, Fox revealed to Call Her Daddy that they called off their engagement at one point. At the time, she wouldn’t share their current status.

“I think that what I’ve learned from being in this relationship is that it’s not for public consumption,” Fox told Call Her Daddy host Alex Cooper. “So I think as of now, I don’t have a comment on, like, the status of the relationship. What I can say is, that is what I refer to as being my ‘twin soul,’ and there will always be a tether to him no matter what.”

Congrats to these twin flames!