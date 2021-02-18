Is there a more iconic 2020s celebrity couple than Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly? Ever since they met in the spring of 2020, the edgy couple has been a fixture in pop culture (and the reason the astrological term “twin flame” is now used in casual conversation). Whether you’re a longtime stan of their gothic romance, or everything you’ve learned about them has been against your will, there’s no escaping these two.

In addition to their steamy red carpet PDA and attention-grabbing blood-drinking rituals, Fox and Kelly (whose real name is Colson Baker) make frequent headlines thanks to their openness about their deep connection. Fox once compared their bond to "being in love with a tsunami or a forest fire." As she explained to Nylon during a November 2020 interview, "The intensity of merging with him is just overwhelming, and the threat it poses is so powerful but so beautiful that you have no choice to surrender with reverence and with gratitude."

But when someone compares their relationship to severe inclement weather, it shouldn’t come as a surprise their love is not always smooth sailing. Let’s take a look back on the ups and downs of their intense romance over the past few years.

March 2020: Megan Fox & MGK Met Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images Fox and Kelly fell in love at first sight when they were working on their 2021 film, Midnight in the Switchgrass. The Jennifer's Body actor recalled how it happened during her November 2020 interview with Nylon. "I looked into his eyes [and] I felt the most pristine, most gentle, most pure spirit," she said. "My heart shattered immediately and I just knew that I was f*cked." Kelly apparently felt the same way, too, because in September 2020, he told Howard Stern, "I didn't know what [love] was until me and her made eye contact. That's when I was like, 'Whoa.' It was my first experience with being open to love and stuff like that. I definitely wasn't set up to believe that that's something that could ever exist." Kelly was so smitten with Fox that he said he would wait for her outside of his trailer just so he could "catch one glimpse of eye contact," as he told Stern. Later, in 2021, Kelly said he took his Midnight in the Switchgrass role in order to meet Fox. Similarly, Fox said Switchgrass was the universe’s way to get her to meet Kelly.

May 2020: They Sparked Dating Rumors Romance rumors began swirling in May 2020 when the Daily Mail published photos in which Fox and Kelly appeared to be grabbing takeout together in Calabasas. The sighting especially caused a stir because Fox and her husband of 10 years, Brian Austin Green, were reportedly quarantining separately amid the early months of the pandemic. Green announced he and Fox were separating soon after the photos went viral. On an episode of his podcast, …With Brian Austin Green, he revealed Fox started to become very distant when she left the country to film Midnight in the Switchgrass with Kelly. "She said, 'I realized when I was out of the country working alone that I feel more like myself and I liked myself better during that experience and I think that might be something worth trying for me,'" he recalled. After Fox told him it was best for them to separate, Green obliged. Two days after Green broke the news, Fox appeared in Kelly's sexy and fun (yet dark!) "Bloody Valentine" music video, with Fox as a femme fatale opposite Kelly’s helpless victim.

July 2020: They Became IG Official Instagram/@machinegunkelly Before Fox and Kelly became Instagram official, they took a trip to Puerto Rico with their Midnight in the Switchgrass co-stars, where they reportedly showed a lot of PDA. Director Randall Emmett shared a (since-deleted) cast pic from the vacation on Instagram, showing Kelly's arms wrapped around Fox's waist as he rested his head on top of hers. This photo quickly sparked rumors the two were dating, and it wasn't long before Fox and Kelly confirmed their romance on social media and started gushing about each other in interviews. "I knew right away that he was what I call a twin flame," Fox explained during a July 2020 episode of Lala Kent’s Give Them Lala podcast. "So we're actually two halves of the same soul, I think. And I said that to him almost immediately, because I felt it right away." Soon after, Kelly shared his first photo of himself and Fox together, a sweet mirror selfie of them sticking their tongues out, with the caption, "Waited for eternity to find you again ... 🔪💫❤️🔪." A week later, Fox shared a similar (since-deleted) photo on her Instagram account and wrote, "Achingly Beautiful Boy... My heart is yours 🔪♥️🔪." After that picture went viral, Fox's estranged husband seemingly shaded his ex by borrowing her romantic caption to Kelly. The dad of four shared photos of his kids on Twitter and captioned them, "Achingly beautiful boys ... My heart is yours."

November 2020: They Made Their Red Carpet Debut Emma McIntyre /AMA2020/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Fans were gagged when Fox and Kelly make their red carpet debut at the 2020 American Music Awards. Kelly adorably put his arm around Fox while she stood next to him wearing a gorgeous emerald green dress with long sleeves. Kelly also looked dapper in his white suit, which showed off his impressive tattoo collection.

January 2021: They Sparked Engagement Rumors Once they started dating, Fox and Kelly started spending a lot of time together. In December 2020, a source claimed to Entertainment Tonight that MGK "sees marriage" with Fox in his future. Then one month later, the cute couple sparked engagement rumors when the Daily Mail published photos of Fox seemingly wearing a large engagement ring on that finger. But she shut those rumors down when she shared a close-up of said ring, which — rather than sporting a diamond — said "F*ck you" in bold letters.

February 2021: They Spent Their First Valentine's Day Together For Valentine's Day 2021, Kelly shared pics of him and Fox together... and he also revealed he wears her blood around his neck. The rockstar showed a picture of a pint of blood encased in a glass pendant necklace, captioned "I wear your blood around my neck" alongside a knife emoji and a blood drop emoji. In return, Fox shared (since-deleted) Instagram pics of her and her beau on Valentine's Day. She captioned them, "There goes my heart, manifest outside of my body, draped in the towering silhouette of a most unusually handsome boy ... The journey will likely be perilous, but there is no destination without him. Happy Valentine's Day rehab barbie ❤️."

September 2021: She Called Him Her Future Baby Daddy Jeff Kravitz/MTV VMAs 2021/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards, Megan Fox teamed up with Kourtney Kardashian to introduce Kelly and Kardashian’s now-husband Travis Barker for their performance of "Paper Cuts.” Fox brought them onto the stage by saying, "New York, I need you to get extra loud for our future baby daddies." (FWIW, that prediction came true for Kardashian and Barker, who welcomed their son, Rocky, in the fall of 2023.)

January 2022: They Got Engaged Instagram/@machinegunkelly After a year and a half of dating, Kelly proposed to Fox on Jan. 11, 2022. They shared their loved-up update on Instagram, revealing Kelly got down on one knee in front of the banyan tree where they sat in the early days of their relationship in July 2020. Fox captioned her (since-deleted) post: “Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him. And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes…and then we drank each other's blood.” Kelly’s post included a similar sentiment, also revealing the reason behind the two-stone ring he chose: “i know tradition is one ring, but i designed it with Stephen Webster to be two: the emerald (her birth stone) and the diamond (my birth stone) set on two magnetic bands of thorns that draw together as two halves of the same soul forming the obscure heart that is our love.”

February 2022: They Adopted A Kitten Instagram/@machinegunkelly And a kitten makes three! The couple expanded their little family with the addition of a cat named Whiskey.

May 2022: Kelly Called Fox His “Wife” MGK sparked marriage rumors when he referred to Fox as his wife before his performance of “Twin Flame” at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards. "I wrote this song for my wife," he said. He then paused during the song and announced, “this is for our unborn child,” after which the sound of a heartbeat played, leading fans to speculate whether they were expecting a child or had experienced a miscarriage. The couple didn’t immediately clarify what either of Kelly’s comments meant; however, the following day, Kelly took to Instagram to reveal he and Fox got matching tattoos of voodoo dolls on their left ring fingers.

August 2022: They Shut Down Breakup Rumors Jackson Lee/GC Images/Getty Images Fox and MGK were quiet for a couple months in the middle of 2022, following the release of Kelly’s Hulu documentary Life in Pink, leading fans to speculate whether the two had broken up. However, on Aug. 17, TMZ published photos of the couple out to lunch in Los Angeles, looking very much still together. Further, on Aug. 18, Us Weekly quoted a source saying the couple is “spiritually connected.”

February 2023: Fox Sparked Breakup Rumors On IG Vivien Killilea/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images On Feb. 12, only two days after the couple showed off major PDA at Drake’s Super Bowl party, Fox sent MegGK stans into a tailspin with some sus social media activity. First, fans noticed Fox had deleted almost all the photos of Kelly from her IG profile. Then, she posted some solo mirror selfies from the night of Drake’s party, with the caption: “You can taste the dishonesty / It’s all over your breath.” (An iconic line from the opening song on Beyoncé’s Lemonade — an album all about infidelity.) Not long after this, Fox deleted her IG account. In the subsequent days, insiders revealed details about the couple’s relationship to various media outlets. A source told People the couple "had a fight" and that "they haven't officially called off the engagement but Megan took her ring off." Page Six reported the two were in daily couples therapy. A week after her IG shutdown, Fox returned to the app to address the rumors about her relationship. "There has been no third party interference in this relationship of any kind. That includes, but is not limited to...actual humans, DMs, AI bots or succubus demons," she wrote in a screenshot of her Notes app. "While I do hate to rob you of running random baseless news stories that would have been much more accurately written by ChatGPT, you need to let this story die and leave all of these innocent people alone now."

April 2023: They Went To Hawaii Together Fox and Kelly were spotted multiple times in Hawaii, including having photos snapped of them walking the beach and holding hands. While they were on their trip, a source told Entertainment Tonight they were working on getting to a better place. “Megan and Machine Gun Kelly have been making an effort to work out their issues as a couple and things have been getting better,” the source said. “Machine Gun Kelly has been going out of his way to make sure Megan feels happy, loved, and secure with him.”

March 2023: They Reportedly Went “On A Break” Throughout March 2023, sources revealed more details about Fox and Kelly’s ongoing relationship issues. On March 14, People reported they were still on the rocks. "They're still trying to sort through things, but most of their friends think it is likely over,” a source said. “They're just not ready to totally call it yet.” About a week later, Us Weekly reported the couple stalled their wedding planning and were “on a break.” A source told the publication, “Their relationship is pretty volatile at the moment. They are currently off, but still texting each other.”

May 2023: They Got Back Together Lexie Moreland/WWD/Getty Images The couple made their first public appearance after their break at the 2023 Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue launch party, where Fox was celebrated as a cover star. Although they didn’t walk the carpet together, they were spotted together inside the event. Soon after, People reported Fox and MGK had gotten back together and were still in therapy to work out their issues. At the end of the month, the couple attended another event together in London.

August 2023: They Reportedly Resumed Wedding Planning Over the summer of 2023, Fox and Kelly’s relationship slowly returned to the public eye, and sources reported they were healing as a couple. “They are fully back together and enjoying it,” a source told Entertainment Tonight on Aug. 4. “They are talking about their future plans and about moving forward with their engagement and wedding planning.”

November 2023: Fox Revealed She & Kelly Had A Miscarraige In Fox’s poetry book, Pretty Boys Are Poisonous, which came out Nov. 7, 2023, Fox penned a poem about the pregnancy loss she experienced with Kelly earlier in their relationship. She elaborated on the experience in an interview with Good Morning America: "I’ve never been through anything like that in my life. I have three kids, so it was very difficult for both of us and it sent us on a very wild journey together and separately."

December 2023: They Reportedly Had “Another Big Fight” MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images According to People, the couple was still “on and off” as of December 2023. According to an inside source, Fox and Kelly "had yet another big fight" that month. "They have severe trust issues in the relationship,” the source said. A source also spoke to Us Weekly about their latest reported rough patch. “They love each other and have passion in droves, but that passion goes both ways,” the source said. “They are still trying to work through their issues and work on how they communicate, but both of them have such fiery personalities it’s been a struggle.”