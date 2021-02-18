There are a lot of rumors.
Is there a more iconic 2020s celebrity couple than Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly? Ever since they met in the spring of 2020, the edgy couple has been a fixture in pop culture (and the reason the astrological term “twin flame” is now used in casual conversation). Whether you’re a longtime stan of their gothic romance, or everything you’ve learned about them has been against your will, there’s no escaping these two.
In addition to their steamy red carpet PDA and attention-grabbing blood-drinking rituals, Fox and Kelly (whose real name is Colson Baker) make frequent headlines thanks to their openness about their deep connection. Fox once compared their bond to "being in love with a tsunami or a forest fire." As she explained to Nylon during a November 2020 interview, "The intensity of merging with him is just overwhelming, and the threat it poses is so powerful but so beautiful that you have no choice to surrender with reverence and with gratitude."
But when someone compares their relationship to severe inclement weather, it shouldn’t come as a surprise their love is not always smooth sailing. Let’s take a look back on the ups and downs of their intense romance over the past few years.
