If there’s one thing I know for sure, it’s that Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are very into each other. From not-so-subtly alluding to some explicit activities on IG to being all over each other on the MTV VMAs red carpet on Sept. 12, Fox and MGK keep it extremely hot — and public.

During their appearance at the VMAs, Fox and Kelly had no problem putting on a bit of a show — at one point, Fox told reporters how her outfit inspo came from MGK, “[Kelly] was like, ‘You're gonna be naked tonight.’ I was like, ‘Whatever you say, daddy!’” — but there’s plenty of real feelings beneath that showmanship. It’s not like Fox would call him “daddy” for nothin’!

According to Traci Brown, body language expert and author of Persuasion Point: Body Language and Speech for Influence, Fox and Kelly’s connection is obvious if a little exaggerated for the cameras. Speaking to Elite Daily, Brown sums up their red carpet appearance as a “posed yet sensual” moment. Um, yeah. Sounds about right.

They Aren’t Hiding Their Intimacy

In case it wasn’t clear, Fox and MGK are extremely attracted to each other, and they want the world to know it. In a Nov. 2020 interview with Nylon, Fox explained, “The intensity of merging with him is just overwhelming, and the threat it poses is so powerful but so beautiful that you have no choice to surrender with reverence and with gratitude.” So, yeah... they like each other.

But even without their romantic interviews, this couple’s body language is a dead giveaway for how they feel about each other. According to Brown, “There’s some sultry stuff going on here.”

Still, their body language is slightly overemphasized. In other words, there’s a reason why you feel like a third wheel just seeing these pics — that’s exactly the kind of reaction they’re designed to elicit. “They’re trying to be provocative,” Brown explains. “They’re going for shock value. And this is likely posed because a few people are going to have as intimate of a moment as what this appears to be in front of the cameras like that.”

They’re Probably Posing

Practice makes perfect, and the same goes for red carpet photos. According to Brown, it’s evident in Fox and MGK’s body language that they’ve posed together before. In this photo, she says, “Well, they’re trying to get in position for something they’ve rehearsed.”

But that doesn’t mean that the feelings aren’t there. Brown continues, “You don’t let anyone touch you there when you’re not wearing very much unless you are in a pretty good spot, right? And have some intimacy.” Plus, Brown points out, Fox’s “hands on the inside of his coat. So they’re definitely close.”

Posing Aside, They Are Very Close

Fox and MGK’s version of a high school prom picture (sans the dress code) is exactly what you’d expect from them — ridiculously steamy. And their body language says a lot about the state of their relationship — and, specifically, where their focus is on the red carpet. First things first, MGK’s hand placement seems purposeful. According to Brown, “he’s grabbing her around the hip,” which is a sign of “marking his territory.”

Fox appears to be into it. “She’s right along there letting him do it,” Brown adds. “You don’t give someone access right there unless you’re really intimate with them.”

That said, it looks like she isn’t really focusing on him in this moment — she’s more concerned with the swarm of photographers and reporters (understandable). The direction of a person’s feet tend to reveal who or what they’re most focused on in that moment. “If you look at their feet, hers are completely pointed towards the camera,” Brown explains. “One of his feet is pointed towards her, but his other one’s also pointed towards the camera. So he’s got attention on her.”

Although their body language is a little performative, per Brown, Fox and MGK’s relationship seems like it has never been stronger. (She did refer to him as her “future baby daddy” on the VMAs stage that same night.) What they say is true: Twin flames burn brighter together — on and off the red carpet.

Expert:

Traci Brown, body language expert