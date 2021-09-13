Machine Gun Kelly and Travis Barker are one heck of a punk rock duo, and they made that known when they hit the MTV Video Music Awards stage on Sept. 12. While their performance grabbed major attention, a special introduction from their girlfriends also had fans talking. Kourtney Kardashian and Megan Fox called Travis Barker and Machine Gun Kelly their future baby daddies at the VMAs, and the moment will forever live rent-free in my head.

Even before dropping jaws with their baby daddy comment, Fox and Kardashian turned heads at the VMAs with their stunning fashion looks on the red carpet. Fox served up major mermaid vibes in a sheer, glittering number from Thierry Mugler. Meanwhile, Kardashian looked every bit the part of a punk rock girlfriend in a skintight leather look.

The 2021 VMAs was full of star-studded performances, and MGK’s marked the very last one of the night. As he and Barker readied to rock the stage, their leading ladies did so first to give them a proper introduction. “I’m a huge fan of this next performer. I’ve watched him grow not just as an artist, but as a person,” Fox said.

Kourtney then chimed in to say she’s a fan too, and that his drummer (Barker) is super hot “New York, I need you to get extra loud for our future baby daddies,” Fox then added.

You can watch the moment below.

MGK then delivered an electrifying performance of his hit “papercuts,” with Barker on drums directly behind him. You can see their performance below.

Naturally, the internet had a full-blown meltdown over the “baby daddy” comment. Even MTV seemed shook.

Fans were loving the idea that these two ladies would have more babies with their new significant others.

MGK had an epic night all around and also picked up the award for Best Alternative thanks to his track “My Ex’s Best Friend” featuring Blackbear. But they say behind every great man is a great woman, and his biggest win was having his supportive girlfriend at his side all night long.