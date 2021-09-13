Megan Fox served (Jennifer’s) body-ody-ody at the 2021 VMAs in her all-sheer dress. She arrived to the red carpet with her longtime boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly, who wore a firetruck-red suit. How one couple can be so stylish and hot, I do not know, fam. The actor’s slated to present at the awards later tonight, so you’ll get another chance to drool over Fox’s sheer dress at the 2021 VMAs again.

The tan, see-through maxi dress had rainbow sequins and beading lining it in an asymmetrical, wavy pattern. In the flashing of cameras, Fox looked like she had bathed in diamonds right before the award show. Although this dress in minimalistic (well, uh, kind of), it has a structured bodice, and underneath, you can even see her tiny, sparkly G-string. The whole look is giving major Y2K-energy. Of course, it wouldn’t be a red carpet look without heels, and Fox went with a strappy pair of gold sandals.

Fox styled her ‘fit with a wet-hair look and total bombshell makeup. Her long, dark brown hair reached her waist and was beautifully tousled with gel. For her face, Fox had on a subtle, gold shimmer eyeshadow, contrasted by black eyeliner and strong, fluttery lashes. Adding to her ‘00s vibe, her lips were lined and glossed in a dusty pink.

Jeff Kravitz/MTV VMAs 2021/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

On her arm is, obviously, Machine Gun Kelly who’s performing at the 2021 VMAs. In a red carpet interview, the musician gave Fox all the credit for both of their looks, saying that it had all been her idea. Her mind truly has so much power.

Astrid Stawiarz/WireImage/Getty Images

Nude illusion dresses have a long history on the red carpet and in the music world. Every one from Kate Moss to Rihanna to Beyoncé have rocked the sexy look, but Fox’s is a clear standout. It’s extravagant yet subtle, retro and modern, and, of course, beyond sexy.