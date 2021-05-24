If I were a few decades older, I’d be reaching for my Life Alert after seeing Megan Fox’s 2021 Billboard Music Awards dress. The actress, who attended the ceremony in support of boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly, posed on the red carpet with MGK wearing a whole lot of thin black lines of fabric and not much else. I say this about a different celebrity’s outfit every other day, but this one — this one — is a crystal-clear image of Hot Girl Summer.

Fox’s dress comes courtesy of Mugler (naturally) and features a matte black bodice with thin black straps criss-crossing over her chest and down her torso. The look also featured gaping cutouts on either side of her chest, a large diamond cutout in the center of her chest, and completely exposed sides. The bodice transitioned into black bikini bottoms and a fully sheer, ruched black skirt. It’s giving Kim Kardashian. It’s giving ‘70s and ‘90s Cher. It’s giving hot girl at the beach whom you secretly stare at the entire time because you want to be her. In short, it’s giving everything I’ve ever wanted from an outfit and more.

Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The rest of the look — silver earrings and black sandals — is understandably minimal, because, well, the d*mn dress. MGK may have taken home the awards for Top Rock Artist and Top Rock Album, sharing a sweet kiss with his “twin flame” just before accepting the honors. But those awards rightfully belong to Fox in my eyes, if only because this look rocked my entire world.