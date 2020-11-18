Who needs to waste two hours watching The Notebook when you can just quickly read Megan Fox's quote about loving Machine Gun Kelly for pretty much the same effect? “Loving him is like being in love with a tsunami or a forest fire,” Fox told Nylon in a Nov. 17 piece featuring her beau. “The intensity of merging with him is just overwhelming, and the threat it poses is so powerful but so beautiful that you have no choice to surrender with reverence and with gratitude.”

For the two of them, it was a love at first sight sort of thing. “I looked into his eyes [and] I felt the most pristine, most gentle, most pure spirit," Fox recalled of first meeting Kelly on the set of their forthcoming film Midnight In The Switchgrass. "My heart shattered immediately and I just knew that I was f*cked.”

Not romantic enough for you? KK, how's this? In the same Nylon article, the reporter also noted that Fox described her relationship with Kelly as a “once in a lifetime thing” and said that they have a connection of “mythic proportions.”

And the feeling is very much mutual. When asked if his relationship with Fox has mellowed him out, Kelly responded by straight-up gushing about how Fox changed his life.

"Love is not what’s being encouraged now. In fact, it’s exactly the opposite: Everything now is isolation, dehumanization, separation," he explained. "And f*ck, dude, you have in your head that you’re this rock star, with multiple women and all that… So finding someone that can take you out of the fast lane and make sure that you're safe, because at any minute you can crash — I love that it can evolve into that.”

As for Fox, she made it clear she's not actively trying to remove Kelly from the fast line. “There’s never an attempt to control him on my end,” she explained. “It’s more that he looks to me to avoid his own self destructive tendencies. And that’s where I'm useful because on his own and left to his own devices I don’t know how much interest he has in caring for himself.”

This isn't the first time Fox and Kelly have publicly gushed about one another. During their first joint interview, a July 22 appearance on Lala Kent and Randall Emmett's podcast, Give Them Lala ... With Randall, Fox famously referred to Kelly as her "twin flame." (More on what that means here.)

"I knew right away that he was what I call a twin flame," she said at the time. "Instead of a soul mate, a twin flame is actually where a soul has ascended into a high enough level that it can be split into two different bodies at the same time. So we're actually two halves of the same soul, I think. And I said that to him almost immediately, because I felt it right away."

For his part, Kelly said that he spent the early days of filming Midnight In The Switchgrass pretty much just sitting around hoping Fox would make a move on him. "She would have to get out of her car," he recalled. "There were like, five steps between the car and the trailer. And I would just sit there and hope."

Dawww.