Peep The Trailer For The Movie That Sparked Megan Fox & MGK's Relationship

Remember that movie Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly fell in love on the set of? Well, it's officially coming out on July 23. Ahead of that, the Midnight In The Switchgrass trailer is here to give fans a taste of what’s to come — and let me tell you... it is intense.

ICYMI: Kelly and Fox’s whirlwind romance first kicked off on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass back in March 2020. "I looked into his eyes [and] I felt the most pristine, most gentle, most pure spirit," Fox told Nylon of first meeting Kelly. "My heart shattered immediately and I just knew that I was f*cked." For his part, Kelly was in the same headspace. He told Howard Stern of meeting Fox: "I didn't know what [love] was until me and her made eye contact.” So, yeah. You could say they were feeling each other.

The movie is a crime thriller based on a true story: the horrendous crimes of Robert Benjamin Rhoades, aka The Truck Stop Killer, in Texas. Per The Film Catalogue, the movie’s official synopsis reads: "FBI agent Karl Helter and his partner Rebecca Lombardi are very close to busting a sex-trafficking ring. When they realize their investigation has crossed the path of a brutal serial killer, they team up with Texas Ranger Byron Crawford, who has years on this case. When Rebecca herself is abducted by their target and her life hangs in the balance, Karl and Byron have precious few hours to piece together the last clues and put an end to the infamous ‘Truck Stop Killer.'"

The trailer for the intense flick opens with a scene in which Fox’s character appears to be running a sting operation. In the scene, her character has seemingly gone undercover as a sex worker to take down what’s presumably a prostitution ring run by Kelly's character, Rebecca. The quick clip features Kelly's character telling Rebecca, "you belong to me," and demanding she lifts up her skirt before she goes ahead and knocks him out. Despite its extremely dark premise, the sexual tension between the actors is undeniable in the scene.

Fans will have to stayed until the full movie comes out on July 23 to see more of Kelly and Fox in the roles that started their great love affair.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, call the National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 800-656-HOPE (4673) or visit online.rainn.org.