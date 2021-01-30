Those rumors about Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly getting ready to head down the aisle might not hold any weight anymore. The Transformers actor hopped on Instagram to address the recent photos published by DailyMail on Jan. 29 that showed off a large ring on Fox's ring finger. Stans of the couple may have to wait a while though because Megan Fox's Instagram about Machine Gun Kelly engagement rumors is a total shutdown.

After seeing the photos from Daily Mail, fans were shook over Fox's giant ring. Thinking that MGK proposed was an understandable response given the new accessory, but Fox wanted to address the photos — which were reportedly taken on Jan. 28 as the couple headed to Kelly's Saturday Night Live rehearsal. ICYMI, Kelly is performing alongside John Krasinski on the first 2021 episode of SNL on Jan. 30. Well, after Fox caught wind of the rumors, she shut them down pretty quickly.

On her Instagram Story on Friday, Jan. 29, she shared a photo of the giant ring, which turned out to be something very different than what fans assumed. The photo shows Fox's hand with a silver ring that says "F*ck You," so it's safe to say it's probably not an engagement ring. Fox also accented the pic with an irritated emoji, so she obvi wasn't too amused when the rumors began.

Currently, Fox is still going through divorce proceedings with ex Brian Austin Green, but she's still serious about Kelly.

Fox and MGK have been a tight-knit couple since they met on the set of the upcoming movie Midnight in the Switchgrass. Although she may not have engagement on the brain, she's expressed her feelings for her new boyfriend to the world, and they're serious. In August 2020, she captioned an IG photo of them together with, "Achingly Beautiful Boy ... My heart is yours."

The star also told Nylon in November 2020 that when she met Kelly it was love at first sight. "I looked into his eyes [and] I felt the most pristine, most gentle, most pure spirit," she said. "My heart shattered immediately and I just knew that I was f*cked."

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

While the couple isn't engaged ~yet~, a source close to the couple reportedly told Entertainment Tonight in December 2020 that "MGK totally sees marriage in his future with Megan and friends could 100% see them getting engaged within the next year." The source also told the publication that "they keep each other smiling," as well as "lean on each other emotionally."

While Fox and Kelly aren't ready to put a ring on it, it seems like the couple is on the way to years of happiness. Only time will tell if they tie the knot in the future, so those who ship the pair will have to wait and see.