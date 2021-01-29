Do I hear wedding bells? On Jan. 29., the Daily Mail published photos in which Megan Fox seems to be wearing a massive ring on that finger, and naturally, fans now think Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are engaged. The photos were reportedly snapped on Jan. 28, while Fox and Kelly were en route from their New York City hotel to Kelly's rehearsal for his upcoming Saturday Night Live performance on Jan. 30. Though it's unclear whether the ring is actually an engagement ring or not, a source for Entertainment Tonight reportedly claimed Kelly "sees marriage" with his girlfriend sometime in their future, so the engagement rumors could possible be true. How exciting!

"MGK and Megan make each other laugh and that's a big thing for Megan. They keep each other smiling," the source for Entertainment Tonight reportedly claimed in December 2020, adding that Fox and Kelly "lean on each other emotionally" for support and are still "going strong." The two are so in love that their friends could reportedly "100% see them getting engaged within the next year." It may not be out of question for the couple to start looking at wedding venues sometime this year.

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

However, the ET source also reportedly noted that — since Fox is currently going through a divorce with her estranged husband, Brian Austin Green — she's in no rush to walk down the aisle again. "Megan doesn't think about getting engaged [or] married, and she doesn't put a timeline in place, and it's not something that really crosses her mind," the insider reportedly claimed.

Despite this, there's no denying that Fox seems completely smitten with her new man. In August 2020, she shared a photo of them together on Instagram and captioned it, "Achingly Beautiful Boy ... My heart is yours." She also told Nylon in November 2020 that she and Kelly experienced love at first sight when they met on the set of their film Midnight In The Switchgrass. "I looked into his eyes [and] I felt the most pristine, most gentle, most pure spirit," she gushed. "My heart shattered immediately and I just knew that I was f*cked."

If that quote doesn't make you think these two are in it for the long haul, then I don't know what will.