Seems like nothing can stop Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly from drinking each other’s blood... no matter what the internet has to say. ICYMI, the breakup rumor mill has been a-buzzing these past few weeks, questioning why Meg-GK has been quieter than usual on social media. Fans only got more concerned when Megan was also noticeably absent from her beau’s Aug. 13 Cleveland show. Sooo are Megan and MGK still together? According to a source, they’re “unbreakable.”

Even with the long distance, it sounds like the Jennifer’s Body actress and pop punk musician are going strong. On Aug. 18, a source told Us Weekly that the couple is “spiritually connected” and “have this deep-rooted love for each other that’s unbreakable.” I guess once you wear a vial of your partner’s blood around your neck, there’s no going back?

But what about those breakup rumors? Fans wondered if there was trouble in vampire paradise after months of no public appearances from the couple. Not to mention, the twin flames haven’t posted photos together on Insta since June. Usually, they’re not exactly shy about showing off their love. (Lest we forget when Megan literally cut a hole in her jumpsuit to have sex with MGK and posted about it on IG in May.)

Speculation only got more intense in late July when a blind item from Crazy Days and Nights predicted a split. Per Gawker, the item read, “The split announcement between the three named rapper/singer and the actress is imminent.” Oof.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Despite the speculation, things are reportedly going well for this pair. On Aug. 17, a source told TMZ, “They're doing just fine — no big issues. They obviously can't be together 24/7 — both of them work and have kids.”

According to the Us source, MGK is just really focused on his tour right now. “Megan is by his side when she can be and when she’s not, they’re constantly communicating over the phone,” the insider said. Hold up, does this remind anyone else of Kete’s pre-breakup “long distance is NBD” vibe? Here’s hoping that’s where the similarities end.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

To be fair, the couple does have a habit of making their relationship status pretty confusing. MGK told Entertainment Tonight in June that he calls Fox his “wife,” even though they’re still engaged at the moment. “I think when I speak about terminology — it never felt like my ‘girlfriend,’” he shared at the time. “It feels too adolescent for the depth of our relationship.”

Wedding bells are reportedly still in the air, so maybe one of these days, MGK will call his soulmate “wife” with a wedding to back up the label. It just might not be anytime soon. In February, the “Emo Girl” singer told James Corden that the couple would set a date when they find a venue that “can build me a red river with, like, gothic [arches].”

On June 28, Megan reiterated that they didn’t have a date set yet — partially due to her fiancé’s booked schedule. She told ET, “[MGK’s] on tour this year, when it needs to happen the universe will open up and give us the space to do that,” she explained.

Hoping these two stay “unbreakable” up until their red river wedding... and for eternity, ofc.