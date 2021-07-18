Megan Fox Revealed She Agreed To A Movie Just So She Could Meet MGK

Plenty of iconic Hollywood couples have met on set. There’s Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher, and now Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly (aka Colson Baker). The pair met while filming the upcoming thriller Midnight in the Switchgrass, and Fox admitted he was one of the reasons she signed on for the movie in the first place.

"It was definitely a vehicle — I'll be honest — for me to meet Colson," she said during a recent interview with Who What Wear. "I knew he was gonna be in the movie, but the universe was just like, 'Go do this. There's something about this experience that'll be really rewarding for you.'"

Fox’s instincts were right: She and Baker hit it off right away. “When I met [Baker], I knew instantly that this is a soul I've traveled with before, that this was a soul-mate connection, and that there was a purpose here,” the actor continued. “Sometimes, you can just tell something about [an acting role]. Like, this is going to change me as a person. That's what I want for my life: to constantly be evolving and growing."

Even so, she had some reservations about the new romance. Fox is currently the midst of a divorce from actor Brian Austin Green, although the couple called it quits in 2019. “There was my logical brain chiming and being like, ‘This will never work for 101 reasons,’” she said. The actor even made a pros and cons list to make up her mind, but luckily, they’ve been tight ever since.

The couple confirmed their relationship in June 2020, when Fox appeared in her beau’s “Bloody Valentine” music video. Since then, Baker has also been open about being head-over-heels for Fox. “When it's summer, it's the hottest summer. When it's winter, it's the most amazing chill. In the fall and spring, it's a beautiful transition. She is unlike any person I have ever met in my life," the musician told InStyle in a July 2021 interview.

One thing is for sure: These two are a Hollywood power couple to watch.