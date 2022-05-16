MGK Dedicated His BBMAs Performance To His "Wife" & "Unborn Child"

The Billboard Music Awards were a major triumph for Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly. The two ruled the red carpet like goth royalty, and though MGK lost Top Rock Artist to Glass Animals, his performance was one of the highlights of the evening. But when MGK dedicated his 2022 BBMAs performance to his “wife” and his "unborn child," it set off a firestorm of speculation. Elite Daily reached out for comment on the meaning of “unborn child” but did not hear back by press time.

Kelly was scheduled to perform his hit “Twin Flame” as part of the show, and when he took the stage against a forest-like backdrop, he raised eyebrows by dedicating the song “to his wife,” an apparent reference to Megan Fox. Apparent, because the celebrity couple is everywhere. Eyebrow-raising because although the couple is publicly engaged, they haven't gotten married yet as far as the public knows.

Wedding bells were certainly on their minds earlier tonight: Fox and Kelly had faced questions from the press on the red carpet before the BBMA ceremony began, asking if they were planning a quickie wedding in Vegas like fellow celebrities (and BFFs) Travis Baker and Kourtney Kardashian. Neither had deigned to answer. Whether or not that’s because they’re already married remains to be seen.

However, it isn’t likely they’re really married. As MGK explained to James Corden in February, finding the right wedding venue was proving to be difficult. “When they can build me, like, a red river with gothic...” He trailed off, apparently at a loss for words, then added, “The location is hard, trying to find a spot that’s matching my artistic [vision].”

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

But speculation went through the roof when Kelly paused partway through the song and announced, “This is for our unborn child.” The sound of a heartbeat played. While some fans wondered if this was a pregnancy announcement, the couple didn’t address the speculation.

There’s also a second theory that could be supported by the song’s lyrics. Some fans believe Kelly wrote the final part of the song about Fox losing their first child due to a miscarriage. In that reading, Kelly’s dedication was not a reference to a child on the way, but to one they grieved losing. (Um, just pointing out the obvious here — this Twitter user knows no more than you or I do about the private details of this extremely famous couple’s lives.)

“Twin Flames” is the latest single from MGK’s newest album, Mainstream Sellout, which is now available to buy and stream.