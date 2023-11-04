Kourtney & Travis’ Baby Has Arrived

There’s a new addition to the Kardashian-Barker tribe. On Nov. 4, sources confirmed to People that Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have welcomed their son — their first baby together. This comes months after the couple shared glimpses into their pregnancy on social media.

Speculation about the timing of the birth announcement has been rampant since Oct. 30, when Barker announced that their son’s due date was on the horizon. According to E! News, the Blink 182 drummer shared on the One Life One Chance podcast that the baby’s arrival would either land on “Halloween or the first week of November.”

Kourtney first announced she was pregnant in June 2023. At the time, she attended her husband’s Blink-182 show in Los Angeles; however, she wasn’t just any concertgoer. In the crowd, she lifted a poster that read, “Travis I’m pregnant,” which is a nod to the band’s 1999 music video for “All the Small Things.”

The Posh founder later shared the happy news on Instagram. Many celebrities and fans congratulated the couple on their bundle of joy, especially since they’ve showed their struggle in trying to have a child together through IVF on The Kardashians.

Story developing...