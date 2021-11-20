Kourtney Revealed Why She Rarely Posts Pics With Her Kids Since Dating Travis

Since Kourtney Kardashian has been booed up with rocker Travis Barker, some fans have noticed there’s a particular type of content missing from her social media accounts. The reality star recently opened up to address statements that she’s not spending as much time with her kids, and her response was the best clapback. Like a champ, Kourtney Kardashian shared why she posts fewer pics with her kids, and it isn’t due to any lack of quality time.

Kardashian shares three children with her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick — 11-year-old Mason, 6-year-old Reign, and 9- year old Penelope. However, since the mom of three began dating Blink-182 drummer Barker, she’s uploaded fewer pictures with her kiddos, and some fans think it’s because she’s too busy with her love life. One of the deets fans have focused on is that Kardashian and Barker have been on several trips and left the kiddos back at home. But people have also noticed that her son Mason has been absent whenever the other kids have appeared in any photos with their mom and her fiancé.

Some people began to critique the reality star again when she posted a thread of photos from her recent trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, on Thursday, Nov. 18. She and her family were there to celebrate Barker’s 46th birthday, and the celeb shared some sweet pics of her riding horses on the beach with Reign and Penelope.

Since Kardashian hasn’t uploaded as many photos of her kiddos in recent months, fans, of course, had something to say about it. So, critical Instagram users took to the comments section to drop their unsolicited opinions.

For example, one comment read, “oh wow, you're with your kids finally????” and others commented, “Where’s Mason?” and “Ohh look, you have kids… thank God you remembered.”

In response to one of the comments, Kardashian replied, “I'm with my kids every day thank God, social media isn't always real life.”

Her comment was the perfect way to respond to people who have constantly scrutinized her for taking her IG in a new direction with tons of steamy photos of herself and Barker. When the celeb shared a birthday post for Barker, some people questioned whether she loves her kids as much as her fiancé.

Noam Galai/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

“I f*cking love you more than anything. My favorite everything. Happy birthday to you, my baby,” Kardashian wrote. Because of her declaration of love, replies like “More than Scott’s kids?” and “More than your kids?” flooded the comments section.

The criticism comes after the reality star was also criticized for giving Barker a lap dance at a family friend’s wedding. But their ongoing, fearless PDA is nothing new, and it seems like people are either here for it or not.

Despite the haters, Kardashian’s response was spot on.