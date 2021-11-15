Of Course Kourtney Had The Cutest Birthday Insta For Travis

It should surprise no one that Kourtney Kardashian’s 46th birthday Instagram for Travis Barker was thoughtful, flirty, and full of PDA. On Nov. 14 — about a month after their Oct. 17 engagement — Kardashian shared a series of photos with Barker, including a shot of the two walking hand in hand and another pic of the couple smiling while leaning into a kiss. “I f*cking love you more than anything. My favorite everything,” Kardashian wrote. “Happy birthday to you my baby!”

Barker was quick to reply. “You’re a dream come true, my soul mate my everything I LOVE YOU,” he wrote.

Kardashian also celebrated Barker’s special day with some seriously cute Instagram Stories. “Grateful for the day you were born. For our walks in the neighborhood. And being as into our matching Halloween onesies,” she wrote over a trio of photos. She also reposted several videos of herself kissing Barker at a pal’s wedding while a Blink-182 song played.

But she wasn’t the only Kardashian to send Barker well wishes. “Happy Birthday Trav! You’re an amazing person and I’m so happy you’re a part of our fam,” Kim Kardashian wrote in an Instagram Story. Matriarch Kris Jenner, meanwhile, shared an Instagram Story and a post in honor of her future son-in-law. “You are an amazing dad, friend, and fiancé to @KourtneyKardash!!!” Jenner wrote. “So happy you guys are so happy and I hope you have the most magical birthday surrounded by everyone you love!!!”

Barker and Kardashian have been friends since 2006, but they started publicly dating in January 2021. After nine months of NSFW Instagram posts, paparazzi shots, and even Barker’s first plane ride since he survived a traumatic crash in 2008, they got engaged during a weekend getaway in Montecito, California. On Oct. 18, one source told People that a baby might be up next.

“Kourtney is of course ecstatic,” said the insider. “She can't wait to marry Travis. She would also love to have a baby with him.”

Though they’re reportedly getting married “sooner rather than later,” according to an Entertainment Tonight source, little else is known about their timeline. But I’d bet that, if one thing’s for sure, it’s that their romantic IG notes probably only hint at what’s to come in their vows.