I’ll be the first to admit it: I’m a huge Kravis stan. There’s no shortage of reasons to be. Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s relationship timeline is a total dream. From friends and neighbors to fiancés, their love story is rom-com (and reality TV) gold.

And it seems like Kourtney and Travis are well aware that their love is one of a kind. A source told Us Weekly that Kourtney “believes to the bottom of her soul that she and Travis are soul mates.” Plus, she reportedly “can’t imagine being with anyone else for the rest of her life.” And Travis is just as enamored. “Forever isn’t long enough,” he captioned a photo of the two of them on Instagram in Sept. 2021.

Quotes like these, coupled with their, ahem, proclivity for PDA, have made Kourtney and Travis’ relationship the one to watch. And doing a deep dive into their relationship timeline is officially my new favorite pastime.

At this point, it’s been well established that Kourtney and Travis are deep (like deep deep) in the honeymoon stage and totally head over heels for each other. But the road they took to get to this point is just as swoon-worthy, so sit back and enjoy.

They Met Through Kim In 2006 Chris Weeks/WireImage/Getty Images In 2006, Travis was dating Paris Hilton, and Paris’ assistant at the time was none other than Kim Kardashian. (It was a simpler time.) So Kravis technically has Paris and Kim to thank for introducing the two of them. In 2015, Barker told Us Weekly that he actually had a crush on Kim at the time. “How could you not stare at Kim?” He asked. “Mind you, I enjoyed hanging out with Paris, but I love curvy girls. Kim was eye candy. I was no way disrespectful to Paris, but I couldn’t keep my eyes off Kim!”

They Became Neighbors In 2007 Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images Calabasas has never been so ~cool~. Kourtney and Travis became neighbors just a year after meeting when he bought a home in The Oaks development for $9.5 million, per Hollywood Life. At the time, Kourtney was already living in the development.

Travis Was In An Episode Of KUWTK In 2017 Hulu Travis appeared on an episode (Season 3, Episode 18) of Keeping Up With The Kardashians that premiered in April 2017. In the clip, Kourtney explained, “Our neighbor and friend, Travis Barker, decided to come over to Khloé’s house because his kids and my kids are really good friends.” Travis appeared through a couple more episodes throughout the years, usually accompanied by his kids.

The Dating Rumors Started In Jan. 2021 Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images Speculation about a more romantic side to Kourtney and Travis’ relationship started in Jan. 2021 when they both posted very similar IG Stories from Kris Jenner’s Palm Springs home. At the time, sources confirmed that the duo was seeing each other. “They're in Palm Springs together. They've been dating for about a month or two," an insider claimed to People on Jan. 24

Kourtney Confirmed Their Romance In Feb. 2021 On Feb. 16, 2021, Kourtney told the world exactly who her valentine was by posting her first Instagram with Travis. Although she didn’t add a caption or tag Travis in the picture, the tattoos were a dead giveaway: Kravis was IG-official. And things got more serious from there. Only a couple of months later, in April 2021, Travis added another tattoo to his collection: Kourtney’s name.

They Sparked Elopement Rumors In July 2021 Jeff Bottari/UFC/Getty Images There’s nothing like a romantic trip to Vegas to start rumors about a secret wedding. When Kourtney and Travis posted about their trip, it got a fair bit of attention — especially when Kourtney’s stylist, Glen Coco, shared pictures of the couple with a wild caption. “…NOWWW I understand why ppl tie the knot in Vegas 💒🥲🖤 There’s nothing like love AND a good time 🥳,” he wrote. Mic. Drop.

Travis Took A Flight With Kourtney In Aug. 2021 In 2008, Travis was in a tragic plane crash that resulted in four fatalities. Through Travis made it out alive, he had third-degree burns on 65% of his body. Understandably, he was nervous to fly again, and he only went back into the skies 13 years later with Kourtney by his side. He shared the milestone on Instagram, writing, “With you anything is possible 🖤@kourtneykardashian.” Kourtney responded, Anything and everything with you🖤.” So sweet.

They Made Their Red Carpet Debut In Sept. 2021 Despite being very public about their relationship on social media for months, Kourtney and Travis’ official red carpet debut didn’t happen until Sept. 2021 at the MTV VMAs. And although it was their first time walking the red carpet together, they were total pros — and even graced photographers with a mini makeout.

Kourtney And Travis Got Engaged In Oct. 2021 The moment we were all waiting for: Kourtney and Travis announced their engagement on Oct. 17, 2021. As you’d expect, pictures from the beachside proposal were completely adorable. And their matching captions, “forever,” were equally perfect.

Kourtney and Travis’ relationship timeline is really just getting started, but I cannot wait to see where it goes next. Here’s hoping the wedding happens sooner rather than later! I’m already counting down the minutes...