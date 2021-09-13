Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker aren’t afraid to show PDA. On Sept. 11, the couple was seen holding hands as they walked around New York City together ahead of their appearance at the MTV Video Music Awards. They were twinning by wearing matching tracksuits, sunglasses, and face masks. The next day, the two made headlines again. In case you missed it, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker made out on the 2021 VMAs red carpet.

Although the stars have reportedly been dating since January 2021, they didn’t make their red carpet debut as a couple until they arrived hand in hand at the 2021 VMAs, which took place at the Barclays Center on Sunday, Sept. 12. Kardashian wore a black leather mini dress for the event, while Barker matched her by wearing a black blazer and pants. A video posted by MTV the night of the VMAs showed the Poosh founder leading the Blink-182 star on the red carpet. When they were finally in front of the photographers, the two kissed. As Kardashian pulled away from Barker, you could see she had a huge smile on her face.

Watch the video of Kardashian and Barker kissing on the VMAs red carpet below.

Here are some close-ups of the iconic moment:

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

Fans couldn’t get enough of them on the red carpet. “OMGKSNSJDDN KOURTNEY AND TRAVIS ARE SO HAWT TOGETHER I CANT #VMAs,” one fan wrote.

“Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker look sooo good together,” another reacted.

There’s no denying it: Kardashian and Barker were the couple of the night!