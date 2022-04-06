Everyone’s favorite punk-rock couple reportedly got married in Las Vegas on April 4, a few hours after the Grammy Awards. Although Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have not confirmed their marriage yet, the Vegas chapel owner has been sharing the details — and apparently, an Elvis impersonator was involved. Though the elopement is only speculation for now, that hasn’t stopped one person from chiming in: Shanna Moakler, Barker’s ex-wife and vocal critic of Kravis. Yet Moakler’s reaction to Kardashian and Barker’s reported wedding was surprisingly tame.

On April 5, Moakler gave a statement to People: “Congratulations to the happy couple. I wish them the best that life has to offer on their journey together.” So sweet! Even though watching an ex officially move on can be tough, it seems like she’s taking this moment in stride. Still, her simple, civil words are a far cry from how she’s spoken about the couple in the past.

Typically, Moakler is way harsher on the duo. Whether she’s claiming that the Kardashians are “destroying [her] family,” accusing Kim Kardashian of having an affair with Barker, or liking Instagram comments that claimed Barker was “downgrading big time,” she has not kept quiet on the relationship nor has she hid her annoyance. TL;DR: It’s not exactly Moakler’s style to put out a PR-friendly statement to congratulate the happy couple.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Although there’s no way to know why Moakler decided to change her tune now, I have a theory. Back in August 2021, Moakler complained about the way Kravis constantly gushed over (and channelled) the movie True Romance. “[D]o I think some of the PDA that he's doing with her is weird? [Yes],” she told People. “The movie, True Romance, that I feel like they’ve been bonding over, was the theme of our wedding... Stuff like that…I just think it’s weird.”

When Kravis dressed up like the characters from True Romance for Halloween, she shaded them again, writing on IG that the whole thing felt like “an episode of punk’d.” So maybe she’s just relieved that Kardashian and Barker’s Vegas nuptials didn’t give her more True Romance déjà vu?

No matter what her reasons may be, the important thing is that Moakler finally seems to be over the Kravis hate. Here’s hoping things stay that way for all their sakes!