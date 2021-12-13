Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox seem fated to be together, but it turns out that destiny had nothing to do with their meet-cute. In a Dec. 10 interview on the Drew Barrymore Show, Machine Gun Kelly revealed that he took his role in the film Midnight in the Switchgrass specifically so he could meet Fox. And yes, it’s as sweet as it sounds.

During the interview with Barrymore, MGK admitted that he decided to do the film because of his co-star and now-girlfriend. “We were filming a movie, which, ironically, the only reason I took the movie was because they were like, ‘Your scene’s with Megan Fox,’” he said, per Us Weekly. “I was like, ‘I’ll take the movie.’”

Of course, in Hollywood, not everyone who films scenes together ends up falling madly in love. But MGK had a feeling that he and Fox would form a deeper connection. “I stayed outside the trailer,” MGK told Barrymore. “My gut is always right, and I’m grateful for it because for some reason I knew she would invite me for lunch.” Spoiler alert: she did!

He continued, “Then, all of a sudden, someone came over and was like, ‘Megan wants to know if you want to have lunch in her trailer, and I was like, ‘Oh my God, I’m so surprised. Yeah, absolutely.’”

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

“I went in there and she said, ‘How do you feel?’ And I said, ‘I’m lost,’” MGK recalled. And Fox’s response is still stuck in his head (considering they met in March 2020, that’s pretty impressive). She told him, “Well, let’s find you.”

If you’re thinking, “What a line!” right now, you aren’t alone. Per MGK, that line “killed me. She was cupid.”

Who knew that lunch dates in a trailer could be so romantic?