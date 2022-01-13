Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are engaged, y’all! On Jan. 11, the blood-thirsty (and just plain thirsty) couple decided to spend ~eternity~ together. MGK proposed under a banyan tree, right outside the Ritz Carlton spa in Puerto Rico, and the duo shared the video to TikTok and Instagram the next day. For the proposal, the setting was perfect, the couple was overjoyed, and the ring was noteworthy — and seriously expensive. Fortunately, there are plenty of cheaper engagement rings like Megan’s (cause even non-famous twin flames deserve a great ring, right?).

MGK customized Megan’s toi et moi ring (French for “you and me,” a nod to two-stone setting) includes both of their birthstones for a sentimental reason. He wrote on Instagram, “I know tradition is one ring, but I designed it with Stephen Webster to be two: the emerald (her birthstone) and the diamond (my birthstone) set on two magnetic bands of thorns that draw together as two halves of the same soul forming the obscure heart that is our love.” (Serious question: does MGK talk like this IRL? I can’t imagine his buddy Travis Barker lets him get away with speaking in romantic poetry over a plate of appetizers with Kourtney Kardashian and Megan, but maybe that’s just me.)

No matter what you think of MGK’s writing ability (eloquent or over-the-top?), one thing’s clear: he knows how to pick a winning engagement ring.

Megan’s Ring From MGK Instagram/@StephenWesbterjewellery “The design features two interlocking thorn bands, each side holding one of the two perfectly shaped pear-shape gems. Created in 18ct white gold, pavé set with colorless natural diamonds,” Webster, the ring’s designer, explained on his IG page. “The diamond is a D color antique cut and the emerald an extraordinary completely untreated Colombian gem.” If you’re not a jeweler, that translates to an incredibly expensive custom ring, probably between $50,000 to $75,000, per Us Weekly. Fortunately, it did the trick. When Fox shared a video of the engagement on Instagram, she wrote, “...He asked me to marry him. And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes... and then we drank each other’s blood.” Casual! But even if you don’t want to emulate all of MGK and Fox’s relationship (I personally do not have an appetite for blood), you can’t deny that the ring is definitely worth copying. Here are some less expensive options.

Toi Et Moi Pear Cut Ring JQGARDENStudio via Etsy $74.99 See On Etsy This might not be an exact replica of Megan’s engagement ring, but the color and cut of the gems are super close to the original. For less than $75 (just by one cent, but still), it’s a great deal.

Toi Et Moi Emerald and Oval Cut Colorless Moissanite Ring AkshaJewelUS via Etsy $435 See on Etsy If you love the toi et moi look, but aren’t sold on the pear-cut, this is an awesome option. It’s a little more expensive than your everyday cocktail ring, but the radiant-cut stone is a classic for a reason.

Toi Et Moi Ring DenyJewels via Etsy $96.45 $86.80 See On Etsy This is another great choice if you love the way the green and colorless gems look together! Although the shape of the stones are slightly different from Megan’s, the asymmetry is beautiful. Bonus, this Etsy shop is considered a “Star Seller,” meaning they have a history of 5-star reviews.

Toi Et Moi Emerald Cut And Pear Cut Moissanite Ring GoldenBirdJewellery via Etsy $370 $314.50 See On Etsy This handmade ring is another beautiful option. Plus, it’s made to order, so you can pick whatever metal you want, depending on your preferences. Sure, it may not be customized by MGK himself, but it’s also not $50,000. You win some, you lose some.

6 Carat Modern Toi et Moi Engagement Ring GemsByGina90 via Etsy $1,100 See on Etsy If you wanna dip a little further into your wallet, this is a gorgeous option, this ring from Gems by Gina should be on your radar. One Etsy reviewer wrote, “Gina is great to work with, she makes sure the product looks exactly as you wish.” Another commented, “Gina was wonderful to work with on customizing my ring! She was super responsive and helped me come up with exactly the design I wanted. I highly recommend her! And the finished product is BEAUTIFUL!!!” Sold.

At An Angle Green Amethyst Ring Mateo $1,290 See On Matea If you don’t love the toi et moi style, but still dig the asymmetrical look and green gem, this is a great option. This emerald-cut green amethyst is set at an angle on a pavé band — unique yet understated.

Goddess Ring leliamae $48 See On Leilamae If green is your color, step right this way. This chunky gold band and east-west setting has plenty of style and a much kinder price tag.

2 Piece Dark Green And Light Pink Crystal Wire Rings KikiHandmadeJewelry via Etsy $8 See On Etsy If you want a bold ring without shelling out a lot of money, this set of two rings from Etsy is ideal. The multi-gem ring isn’t quite as glam as Megan’s, but it’s super cute. Not to mention, it comes as a set! Two rings for $8 is a steal, IMO.

Megan’s ring from MGK is iconic, but that doesn’t mean it’s inimitable. Even if you don’t have thousands and thousands of dollars to spend, you can still add some bold green gems and funky rings to your jewelry collection. It’s what Megan and MGK would want.