Watch MGK's Sweet Daddy-Daughter Moment Singing Throwback Beyoncé With Casie

Machine Gun Kelly may be a rockstar on stage, but when he’s just chilling with his family, he’ll totally rap along to some classic Beyoncé and Jay-Z. MGK shared a sweet musical duet with his daughter Casie to Instagram on July 7 that showed the two bonding over an early-2000s anthem. In the Instagram video, the rapper is joined by his daughter, Casie, for an adorable rendition of Beyoncé and Jay-Z's iconic 2003 hit "Crazy in Love.” You’ll want to watch Machine Gun Kelly sing Beyoncé’s "Crazy in Love” with his daughter, because it’s the most adorable daddy-daughter collab.

Machine Gun Kelly, 32, gave fans a look at a sweet moment with his 12-year-old daughter Casie, whom he shares with his ex, Emma Cannon. In the Instagram video shared on July 7, which he captioned, "Parenting,” the rapper is spotted standing on a deck outside with Casie.

As Beyoncé and Jay-Z's "Crazy in Love" begins to play, Machine Gun Kelly starts to rap along to Jay’s verse. He then gives the mic to Casie who kicks off right where MGK left off, while a caption bubble that says “My daughter got next” pops up on the screen. Finally, Casie hands the mic back to MGK to wrap up the verse.

Along with the father-daughter duo, there are two women in the video who are seen dancing and hyping up MGK and Casie on the deck.

The sweet moment isn’t the first time Machine Gun Kelly has given fans a look at his relationship with his daugther. In his Hulu documentary Life in Pink, which dropped in June, Casie opened up how her dad is different from how he’s portrayed in the headlines. "People say that stuff about my dad, but you only see one side," she said. The film also showed MGK flying out immediately after a performance in order to make it to his daughter’s volleyball game the next morning.

In December 2021, Machine Gun Kelly Kelly opened up to Drew Barrymore on the The Drew Barrymore Show about his love for Casie and how he hopes she’ll always keep her excitement for life. “She’s so excited for life like she’s so young in her life,” he told Barrymore. “I just pray to every God that exists that she just keeps that bounce forever and that no one interferes with that.” Judging from this energetic karaoke moment, it definitely looks like she and her dad are both living life to the fullest.