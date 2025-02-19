Machine Gun Kelly Posts About Expecting His Baby With Ex Megan Fox

Machine Gun Kelly seems to be looking forward to parenthood with Megan Fox despite their rocky relationship status. On Feb. 16, MGK shared an Instagram Story highlighting a quote about focusing on the future instead of the past. Alongside the quote, MGK wrote about how he could not “wait” for his and Fox’s baby to arrive.

“Your past is not your purpose — your priority is ahead of you,” the quote in MGK’s post read, per a screenshot posted by Page Six. He added, “Church was right on time today 🫡 can’t wait 🍼👨🏼‍🍼❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

It seems like Instagram is MGK’s go-to for subtly commenting on the split. While Fox and MGK have not directly or publicly addressed the breakup rumors, MGK did seemingly deny rumors of a contentious breakup back in January. Following a TMZ report that claimed Fox and MGK had cut off all communication, MGK posted on Instagram, “How can ‘sources say’ when the sources haven’t said anything.”

A little recap: MGK and Fox started dating in the spring of 2020 after meeting on Midnight In The Switchgrass that March. Following a PDA-filled whirlwind of a romance, they got engaged in January 2022, but things between these twin flames have not necessarily been smooth sailing. Their relationship has been plagued by breakup rumors.

In November, they seemingly quashed any split speculation and announced that they were expecting a baby together. But by December, rumors of a breakup began anew after Fox reportedly found “upsetting” material on MGK’s phone.

“[She] doesn’t want to be in a relationship with him,” a source told Us Weekly on Feb. 6. “MGK wants to get back together with Megan, but she’s told him she is done for good,” the insider added.

However, sources say they have a good reason for staying in contact: namely, their baby on the way. “They don’t talk at great lengths but have exchanged a few texts,” the insider told Us at the time. Plus, according to the source, Fox “wants [MGK] to be a part of their child’s life.”