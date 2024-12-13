Brian Austin Green is weighing in on the Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly drama. ICYMI, sources claimed that Fox found texts “involving other women” on MGK’s phone, prompting the duo to break up in late November, only a few weeks after announcing they were expecting a baby together. During a Dec. 12 interview with TMZ, Green— who was married to Fox for 10 years before their divorce in 2021 — gave his take on the rumors, and he had some choice words for MGK.

After the outlet gave Green the details on the breakup rumors, he called out MGK’s immaturity. “How old is he? Do you know? He’s in his 30s, isn’t he?... In your 30s, f*ck. Grow up. Like, she’s pregnant,” he told TMZ. “That's a shame. I’m heartbroken about it, because I know she’s been so excited and the kids are so excited for life and the change and all of that.”

Green only had good things to say about Fox, and he made it clear he was wishing his ex well. “I hope that the best outcome that could possibly happen, happens,” Green continued. “For her, for the baby and for our kids.”

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Fox announced her pregnancy on Instagram on Nov. 11. “nothing is ever really lost. welcome back 👼🏼❤️,” she captioned her post and tagged MGK. But according to sources, they split up weeks later while on a trip to Vail, Colorado for Thanksgiving.

“When they went away for the Thanksgiving holiday, she became suspicious and decided to go through his phone,” an insider told Page Six about the split. Apparently, the couple already had some “trust issues” because of MGK’s “past behavior.” While going through his phone, Fox reportedly “found text messages involving other women and decided she was done.”

According to an Us Weekly source, “They were trying to make it work again after the pregnancy, but they are both too hot-headed and fell back into their constant fighting. They can’t get on the same page and it’s not easy for them being together.”