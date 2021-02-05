Megan Fox’s current love life is a total disaster, but, like, in the best way possible. That’s not me judging — that's how she describes it herself. Like just about everyones, Megan Fox’s dating history has had its share of ups and downs, but her current romance with Machine Gun Kelly is, in her words, of “mythic proportions.” In an interview with Nylon, the actor broke down the power of their earth-shattering connection. “Loving him is like being in love with a tsunami or a forest fire,” she said. “The intensity of merging with him is just overwhelming, and the threat it poses is so powerful but so beautiful that you have no choice to surrender with reverence and with gratitude.”

It was also love at first sight for Fox, who was shaken by that instant connection. “I looked into his eyes [and] I felt the most pristine, most gentle, most pure spirit. My heart shattered immediately and I just knew that I was f*cked,” she explained. Fox is someone who knows her own mind and heart. Throughout her romantic history, this has rung true; when she wants someone, she isn't afraid to pursue them, which, honestly, are some boss lady moves. Here's who's caught Megan's eye (and heart) over the years.

David Gallagher: 2003-2004

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage/Getty Images

Early in Fox’s career, she was regularly spotted on the red carpet with 7th Heaven actor David Gallagher. While not much is known about their romance, it reportedly ended sometime in 2004.

Brian Austin Green: 2004-2019

David Livingston/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Fox and Brian Austin Green began dating after meeting on the set of Hope & Faith in 2004. At first, Green said he was concerned about the gap in their ages: he was 30 at the time and Fox was only 18. “I was like, ‘This isn't this. This can't f*cking happen. This isn't going to happen, no way.' And so I left and she was just really persistent — and thank God," Brian told Barstool Sports' KFC Radio podcast. For Fox, the connection was just too powerful to deny. "[I] liked him right away," and added, "I remember literal electricity shooting through me and out me from every direction. It was like magic," she said in an interview with The New York Times Magazine in 2009.

The two were reportedly engaged in November 2006. The following year, Fox’s career took off with roles in the Transformers movies, which meant the two were spending more time apart. After four years of being engaged, the two went their separate ways in 2009. Neither offered any explanation for the decision, although Fox did share with Us Weekly that her age may have been a factor. "Marriage isn't a realistic goal for someone who is 23, that's all," she said "I just wanna concentrate on becoming a better person before I try to commit to being someone else's wife."

The two didn't stay estranged for long. They were back together that same year and got engaged again in June 2010. The couple wed two weeks later in a private ceremony in Hawaii. In 2012 they welcomed their first child together, Noah Shannon, and two years later Fox gave birth to their second son, Bodhi Ransom.

From all appearances, they were a happy family, until the news dropped in August 2015 that Fox had filed for divorce citing irreconcilable differences. It seemed that their relationship had come to a close, but Fox’s third pregnancy reportedly put the divorce plans on hold. “This pregnancy was not planned, but when they found out they were extremely happy,” an insider told E!. "They are working really hard to be together and one unit — not only for their children, but also for each other. They are looking forward to the arrival of their new baby."

This reunion ultimately proved to be short-lived, as the couple separated again in December 2019 after 10 years of marriage. Fox then filed for divorce again in November 2020.

Shia LaBeouf: Mid-’00s

Ian West - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images

During one of the off periods in Fox and Green’s relationship, the actress struck up a romance with her Transformers co-star, Shia LaBeouf. Rumors of their connection swirled at the time, but it wasn't until years later that they each confirmed the relationship.

LaBeouf was the first to talk about it, telling Details in 2011 that it was something that just sort of happened while they were working together. "Look, you're on the set for six months with someone who's rooting to be attracted to you, and you're rooting to be attracted to them," he said. "I never understood the separation of work and life in that situation. But the time I spent with Megan was our own thing."

Fox finally confirmed the rumors in 2018 during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live. "I mean, I would confirm it was romantic. I love him,” she told host Andy Cohen. “I've never been really private about that. I love him."

Machine Gun Kelly: 2020-Present

Emma McIntyre /AMA2020/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Megan first met the rapper on the set of their upcoming movie, Midnight in the Switchgrass. The two reportedly grew close while hanging out during the time the movie was shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020. "The downtime has been good for them...They are intrigued by each other and having a lot of fun,” a source told E! News.

By May 2020, word was out that Fox’s marriage to Green had ended in 2019 and an insider told E! that the friendship between Fox and MGK had become romantic. “They are hooking up and have been for a little while," the insider said. "She is separated from Brian Austin Green, and they are taking time apart as a couple. She has something going on with Machine Gun Kelly that she is excited about."

That same month, MGK dropped the video for “My Bloody Valentine” starring Fox and spurred more rumors about their relationship.

The two went IG official on MGK’s grid in July 2020 with a photo of them sticking out their tongues and a caption reading: “waited for eternity to find you again...” Fox followed his lead the following week with a photo of the two of them in towels with the caption, “Achingly beautiful boy...... My heart is yours.” This post caused her ex, Green, to retaliate with a very similar post featuring photos of his four sons, three of which he had with Fox. Yikes.

Fox and MGK have been going strong, and MGK reportedly has marriage on his mind. In December 2020, a source told Entertainment Tonight, "MGK and Megan make each other laugh and that's a big thing for Megan. They keep each other smiling. MGK totally sees marriage in his future with Megan and friends could 100 percent see them getting engaged within the next year." Fox, however, was reportedly not in any rush to head down the aisle. "Megan doesn't think about getting engaged [or] married and she doesn't put a timeline in place and it's not something that really crosses her mind,” that same source shared.

That hasn't stopped engagement rumors from popping up. On Jan. 28, 2021, Fox was spotted by The Daily Mail wearing a big ring on that finger, causing fans to speculate if there were wedding bells in the imminent future. These rumors were seemingly shut down by Fox herself when she posted a photo of her hand sporting a ring that said: “F*ck You.” So, umm, I guess I'll stop looking out for that wedding invite for now.

It’s pretty clear that Fox and MGK aren't quite ready to take that step yet, and judging by Fox’s romantic history things are rarely that straightforward for the actor. But the two appear to be going strong, and that’s a good enough happy ending for now.