It turns out Megan Fox is a certifiable Momma Bear. For Glamour UK’s April cover story, The Midnight In The Switchgrass actress opened up about her relationship with her children, specifically her oldest son Noah. (Er, she also shared that she and Machine Gun Kelly do drink each other’s blood for “ritual purposes only,” but that’s another story.) According to Megan, she has been having an open dialogue with her children about gender identity for years now, ever since 2-year-old Noah wanted to start wearing dresses. (He’s 9 now, BTW.) Megan’s quote about her son’s gender identity is proof that she’s doing her best to make her kids feel welcome and accepted, no matter how they decide to dress.

During the interview, published April 26, Megan explained, “Noah started wearing dresses when he was about two, and I bought a bunch of books that sort of addressed these things and addressed a full spectrum of what this is.” And it sounds like her research gave her plenty of insight. Megan continued, “Some of the books are written by transgender children. Some of the books are just about how you can be a boy and wear a dress; you can express yourself through your clothing however you want.”

Megan added, “So from the time they were very young, I’ve incorporated those things into their daily lives so that nobody feels like they are weird or strange or different.”

As the conversation surrounding her children continued, Megan got choked up. “I can’t control the way other people react to my children. I can’t control the things that other children – that they go to school with – have been taught and then repeat to them,” she told the outlet. “That’s also why I don’t really put my children on Instagram or social media. I’m so proud of my kids. Noah is an unbelievable pianist. He can learn Mozart’s concerto in an hour. I want people to see that, but I also don’t want the world to have access to this gentle soul and say all the things that we all know they’re going to say.” (BRB, crying.)

“I know I can’t protect them forever, though I do have a child that suffers. So I have a lot of worries about that, because I just wish that humanity was not like this,” Megan added. “Although my kid is so brave and my child is so brave and I know that they’ve chosen this journey for a reason. It’s just hard as a mom.”

Though there’s no telling what the wild corners of the internet will say (and there are zero guarantees it will all be kind), it sounds like Megan will always have Noah’s back.