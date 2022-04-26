Apparently, Megan Fox Manifested MGK At 4 Years Old

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly, have been known for doing some pretty interesting things. Drinking each other’s blood. Breathing each other’s breath (still not sure what that means). Talking about their sex lives. Writing lengthy poems as Instagram captions. He said to her, “I am weed,” when they first met. She has called him her “twin flame”. Mike and Carol Brady they are not. And now, Megan is making headlines for something kind of intense: She claims she manifested fiancé MGK when she was just 4 years old.

In an April 26 interview with Glamour UK, Fox said she dreamed about a person like MGK from a young age. “He’s literally my exact physical type that I’ve been manifesting. I’m also four years older than him. So, I think I made him. My thoughts and intentions grew him into the person that he is, who knows what he would’ve looked like or been like if it wasn’t for me.”

Fox goes on to say she had a feeling she had to star in the movie Midnight In The Switchgrass, but she wasn’t quite sure why. When she found out MGK would also have a role, she quickly looked him up. “I was like, ‘Oh, I’m going to be in so much trouble…’” she said.

As for his part, MGK specifically took the role because he wanted to meet Fox. “I do believe even the day before, he was trying to basically quit the movie and his best friend, Rook, his drummer, and then also his manager, Ashleigh, were both like, ‘But your scenes are with Megan Fox.’ And he was like, ‘F*ck it! I’ll get on the plane.’ Ah, kismet! It seems these two were destined to meet.

So, Fox made him from scratch. Like a homemade chocolate chip cookie. If it weren’t for her, maybe he would be an oatmeal raisin cookie instead (though somehow, I doubt it).

Don’t believe Megan? I once manifested a guy who looked like a blond version of Jesus for sh*ts and giggles. And he looked just like Jesus. Even down to the sandals. Megan, I believe you.