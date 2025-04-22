Timothée Chalamet’s Mom Says Kylie Jenner Has Been “Very Nice” To Her

Timothée Chalamet’s mom, Nicole Flender, is on board for his relationship with Kylie Jenner. During an April 21 interview with Curbed, Flender shared her perspective on Chalamet and Jenner’s romance. “I have to say she’s lovely,” Flender told the outlet about Jenner. “She’s very nice to me.”

Jenner and Chalamet have been dating since 2023, and despite a brief bout of breakup rumors in March 2024, they’ve seemingly been happy together ever since. Although they keep their romance pretty private, they have not shied away from engaging in some steamy PDA during public appearances at Coachella, Indian Wells, the Oscars, and the Golden Globes.

It’s unclear how well Flender and Jenner know each other. (They live on opposite coasts, after all.) But in March, they both attended the Oscars to support Chalamet’s Best Actor nomination for A Complete Unknown. While Flender walked the red carpet with her son, Jenner sat next to him for the majority of the evening.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Before the winner was announced (the award went to Adrien Brody for The Brutalist), fans noticed that Jenner and Flender had swapped seats, so that Chalamet could be next to his mom for the big moment. “Timothée didn’t ask Kylie to switch seats with his mom but he thought it was such a sweet and thoughtful gesture,” a source explained the move to Page Six in March.

“Kylie is so proud of Timothée despite losing the best actor award to Adrien,” the insider added at the time.

Apparently, Jenner’s family is also supportive of her and Chalamet’s romance. In January, a source told Us Weekly that the KarJenner crew has “welcomed Timothée with open arms.” Apparently, Jenner’s children, Stormi and Aire Webster (whom she shares with her ex Travis Scott), are also fans of Chalamet. “They love him,” the insider told Us.

“This is a very different relationship dynamic than what Kylie is used to. [It’s] opened her eyes to the more artistic side of the industry,” the source added at the time.