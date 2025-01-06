Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner made a date night out of the Golden Globes on Jan. 5. Chalamet was nominated for a best actor award for playing Bob Dylan in the biopic A Complete Unknown. Though he did not win, that did not stop him from enjoying the night out. Throughout the evening, Chalamet and Jenner stayed close together and shared plenty of sweet moments.

According to body language expert Patti Wood, they looked “lovely” together despite some signs of nervousness. “She looked truly happy and was enjoying the night,” Woods says about Jenner. And apparently, presenting a united front was important to both Jenner and Chalamet. “They wanted to show that they’re together as a couple,” she adds.

Jenner and Chalamet reportedly started seeing each other in April 2023, but they’ve kept their relationship pretty private since then. Despite the occasional public appearances — like the U.S. Open in September 2023 and the Golden Globes in 2024 and 2025 — they have maintained a relatively low profile, considering their star status. In fact, they kept things so low-key that they actually sparked breakup rumors in March 2024.

If nothing else, Jenner and Chalamet’s Golden Globes appearance on Jan. 5 disproved those split rumors. The whole night, they looked adorable together — even sparking comparisons to another iconic award show couple, Elizabeth Hurley and Hugh Grant.

Here are Kimothée’s sweetest moments from the 82nd Golden Globe Awards — plus, how their body language speaks to their connection.

Kylie Gave Timothée A Supportive Look

CBS Photo Archive/CBS/Getty Images

Jenner attended the award show to celebrate Chalamet. Throughout the evening, she was captured giving her boyfriend a few proud looks, clearly happy for him and his latest project’s success. One fan shared a photo of her expression on X, formerly called Twitter, “the way kylie jenner looks at timothee chalamet 😩❤️.”

It’s true that while watching Chalamet, Jenner had “upward” body language, which Wood says is associated with positive emotions. “She was looking at him as if he’s someone dear and adorable to her. He had an impish grin, and the happiness was apparent all the way up to his eyes,” Wood adds.

Kylie Took Timothée’s Photo

Jenner played the role of the quintessential proud girlfriend at the Golden Globes, even snapping a photo of Chalamet on her personal camera. But there might be some nervousness in this moment. According to Wood, both Jenner and Chalamet showed “protective” body language — Jenner covered her face with her hand and Chalamet’s hands were guarding his heart window. These gestures implied some “anxiety,” per Wood.

Kylie & Timothée Shared A Kiss

CBS Photo Archive/CBS/Getty Images

Jenner and Chalamet have not been shy about kissing at the Golden Globes. At the celebration in 2024, the duo kissed while seated at their table. At the latest award show on Jan. 5, they kept the PDA going with another smooch.

According to Wood, this kiss looks slightly “posed,” considering both Jenner and Chalamet only leaned into each other very slightly. (Also notice how Jenner’s shoulder looked tense — another sign of some lingering nerves and feeling “guarded.”) Wood says, “They wanted to be seen as a couple, but their bodies were not showing that they felt relaxed.”

Kylie & Timothée Held Hands

While walking through the Beverly Hilton Hotel, the venue for the award show, Chalamet and Jenner held hands. “He led her, which is nice because she usually has so much control and agency. She seemed OK with letting him take charge and looked relaxed,” Wood points out. “Their handhold showed a sweetness between the two of them.”