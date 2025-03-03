Throughout awards season, Kylie Jenner has been the ultimate supportive girlfriend to Timothée Chalamet. Whether she’s attending A Complete Unknown’s Berlin premiere on Valentine’s Day or hitting the Golden Globes to cheer him on, Jenner has been sticking by Chalamet’s side to celebrate his success. Though she hasn’t walked the red carpet with her BF (at least, not yet), the duo has not shied away from cozying up together. At the 97th Academy Awards on March 2, Jenner and Chalamet shared several sweet PDA moments — and their body language was pretty steamy.

Jenner was at the Oscars to support Chalamet's best-actor nomination for playing legendary singer Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown. During the show, the couple looked very comfortable sitting together, holding hands and even sharing a sweet kiss. Viewers also got a close-up of the couple laughing together when the show’s host, Conan O’Brien, joked about Chalamet’s vibrant yellow Givenchy suit.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Since Jenner and Chalamet started dating in spring 2023, she has accompanied him to plenty of events, though this is their first Oscars date. Fans were not sure if Jenner would attend the show with her beau, considering she missed the Feb. 23 SAG Awards, where Chalamet took home the trophy for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role. But the Kardashians star arrived right on time in a black Miu Miu dress with cutouts, sitting next to Chalamet throughout the broadcast.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Luckily, awards show photographers caught plenty of cute moments between the duo, who were kissing and sharing romantic looks in their seats.

John Shearer/97th Oscars/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Jenner was not Chalamet’s only date to the Academy Awards. The Dune actor brought his mom, Nicole Flender, and sister, Sex Lives Of College Girls actor Pauline Chalamet, as well. He even held hands with his mom while they walked the red carpet together.