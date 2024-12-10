Here's Why Megan & MGK Reportedly Broke Up After Pregnancy Announcement

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly reportedly broke up weeks after announcing they were expecting a baby. On Dec. 10, a source said the couple is “done for now” after Fox ended things in late November. (Amid the rumors, she has deleted all photos from her Instagram except for her pregnancy announcement.) Here are all the reasons why Fox and MGK split up, per insiders.

TMZ first reported that Fox broke up with MGK while on a trip to Vail, Colorado for Thanksgiving. Per the insider, the Subservience actor found “upsetting” things on MGK’s phone, which led to him leaving the trip early. The expecting parents have not seen each other since then and are not currently in a relationship, per the Dec. 10 report.

An Us Weekly insider confirmed the breakup rumors. “They broke up in late November,” the source told Us. “They were trying to make it work again after the pregnancy, but they are both too hot-headed and fell back into their constant fighting. They can’t get on the same page and it’s not easy for them being together.”

But per the source, that does not mean the split will last. “They are done for now,” the insider claimed, but added that the duo “could very well be back together” in the future.

Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images

This isn’t the first time that Fox and MGK have gone their separate ways. Since they first got together in 2020, they’ve had rumored breakups and makeups. In March 2024, Fox reflected on their relationship during an episode of Call Her Daddy. At the time, she made it clear that they always be in each other’s lives, no matter what their current relationship status is.

“I think that what I've learned from being in this relationship is that it's not for public consumption,” Fox said at the time. “So I think as of now, I don't have a comment on like the status of the relationship. What I can say is, that is what I refer to as being my 'twin soul', and there will always be a tether to him no matter what.”

But she shied away from putting a label on their relationship. “I can't say for sure what the capacity will be, but I will always be connected to him somehow,” Fox continued. “Beyond that, I'm not willing to explain.”