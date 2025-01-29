Machine Gun Kelly is clearing up the latest rumor about the status of his relationship with Megan Fox... at least, it definitely seems that way. The singer broke his nearly two-month social media silence on Jan. 28, making a pointed remark seemingly aimed at a recent report about his distance from Fox. It sounds like the exes may not be on such bad terms after all.

Under a pair of pensive photos of himself, MGK wrote: “How can ‘sources say’ when the sources haven’t said anything.” He posted this just hours after TMZ published a report in which various anonymous sources claimed Fox and Kelly’s split had gotten so bad that they were no longer on speaking terms, even with a baby on the way.

This is only the second time Kelly has posted to his Instagram since rumors of his breakup with Fox became public knowledge in mid-December. At that time, he shared a clip of his performance of “Last Christmas,” typing out a lyric with a telling emoji in his Instagram Stories: “give it to someone special❤️‍🩹.” According to the reports, Fox and Kelly broke up during a Thanksgiving trip to Vail, Colorado when Fox found “upsetting” messages on his phone.

Although the couple has a long history of breakups and make-ups, this split came as a pretty huge shock given Fox had just revealed she and Kelly are expecting a baby in November. Shortly after the announcement, Kelly posted that he would be “isolating [himself] in the desert” to work on his music. TMZ’s recent story was filled with conjecture about how involved Kelly will be in the birth of his child, so Kelly’s apparent response seems to suggest he’s still planning to be by Fox’s side when the time comes.

Kelly and Fox had been together for over four years prior to their split, and became known for their theatrical approach to passionate love, like how they drank each other’s blood when getting engaged in 2022. However, things got shaky after the engagement. They called it off at least once, but always seemed to get back together despite constant breakup rumors. So hopefully there could still be a future for these two “twin flames.”