Are MGK And Megan Fox Destined To Be Together? An Astrologer Weighs In

If you’re anywhere near as bewitched by Megan Fox as Colson Baker (aka Machine Gun Kelly) is, then I bet you’ve been playing his tune “Twin Flame” off his new Mainstream Sellout album on repeat. The lyrics — “Everything's aligned / On the first day, you told me, ‘I was your twin flame from a past life’” — are a testament to his intoxicating love for the legendary Jennifer’s Body actress. After all, it’s basically common knowledge that Megan Fox believes MGK is her twin flame, and since this is the couple that never stops giving, there’s no better time to decipher whether they really are, in fact, karmically connected. As luck would have it, the synastry between their birth charts proves these two lovebirds were *definitely* together in a past life.

During their first joint interview together, Fox described the concept of a “twin flame” as such: “Instead of a soul mate, a twin flame is actually where a soul has ascended into a high enough level that it can be split into two different bodies at the same time. So we're actually two halves of the same soul, I think. And I said that to him almost immediately, because I felt it right away.”

Her explanation is right on target, because Megan Fox and MGK’s astrological compatibility could only be described as an instant connection. However, I wouldn’t necessarily call it “love at first sight,” because it’s obvious these two souls have known each other before, possibly in many different lives. Rather than meeting for the first time, you could say these two souls were simply making their way back to each other.

The synastry between Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly is *beyond* juicy. Here’s what the stars have to say about the newly engaged couple’s mystical and irresistible love story and why it’s crystal clear that fate brought them together:

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

MGK And Megan Fox’s Birth Charts Prove They Were Destined To Meet

To gain a deeper understanding of your karmic journey, you should always look to the North Node and the South Node. These two very significant points in your birth chart can tell you the story of where your soul has been and where it’s going. The North Node describes what you’re trying to accomplish in this life and how your soul is bound to grow in the process. On the other end of the spectrum is the South Node, which signifies your past lives and the karma you brought with you when you reincarnated into *this* life.

Machine Gun Kelly’s South Node is in creative and show-stopping Leo, forming a tight conjunction with Megan Fox’s moon sign, which also happens to be in Leo. This signifies that when these two lovers first met, they probably felt very familiar to each other, as though they had already met before. In fact, as MGK spent time with Fox in her trailer on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass, I imagine he couldn’t help but feel like he had finally found the missing piece of the puzzle. This powerful alignment between their birth charts makes it clear that not only did these two love each other in a past life, they probably picked up right where they left off.

It also explains why Fox just *knew* something explosive would happen when she and Kelly finally met face-to-face. In fact, she admits that she only took the role in the film because she knew in her heart that they were destined to meet each other.

Emma McIntyre /AMA2020/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

However, Will That “Twin Flame” Spark Last Forever?

Although astrological compatibility centered on the South Node can often lead to a long-lasting partnership (and even marriage), that doesn’t mean a karmic connection of such magnitude is without its challenges. After all, the South Node signifies the past rather than the future, which could lead to a feeling of stagnancy or complacency in their relationship down the line. However, as long as they give each other space to grow and reach their full potential as individuals, this Hollywood power couple *can* go the distance.

Thankfully, one thing this relationship definitely doesn’t lack is passion. Machine Gun Kelly is a hopeless romantic to his core, thanks to his moon-Venus conjunction in emotional and enchanting Pisces. His Pisces placements excite Fox’s Jupiter in Pisces, which only amplifies the already astounding level of attraction between them. The Transformers alum is also a naturally caring and compassionate partner, shown in the fact that her seventh house of partnerships is ruled by protective and nurturing Cancer, which happens to be the zodiac sign that Kelly’s Jupiter resides in.

There’s a strong chance that MGK and Megan Fox will reach a turning point in their relationship by the time Saturn — planet of maturity and longevity — enters Pisces. This transit, which will take place from 2023 to 2025, could exert pressure on the couple’s partnership one way or another. If they can overcome their differences and continue to focus on their vision of growing together rather than apart, this may be when wedding bells start ringing for the couple that has traveled through time and space just to be together.